Toronto's Diner En Blanc's Exclusive Secret Party Is Returning & Here's How To Get Invited
Shhh, it's a secret. 🤫
The taste of summer is so close you can nearly smell it, which means it's time to take out your sun hat and find your favourite Parisian outfit because Diner en Blanc is finally coming back to Toronto.
Diner en Blanc Toronto posted to Instagram on Wednesday stating that they are making a comeback and bringing the picnic party back to Toronto after being hidden from the public since 2019.
Back in the day, or just a couple of years ago, Diner en Blanc hosted their 8th annual party in 2019 that had 2,300 Torontonians enjoying their time at the Roundhouse Park and Steam Whistle Brewing.
White covered tables, flowers, wine, food, and the summer sun's warmth all in one place, now, doesn't that sound like summer paradise?
The way the party works is the location of the event isn't actually announced until the very last moment, making it super-secret. Shhh!
As you guessed it, the dress code is all-white, and this idea is historic because it all began in the late 1980s in Paris when Diner en Blanc was first established.
In 2012, the event became an international event. They brought the "secret posh picnic to 80 cities in 30 countries around the world with over 130,000 participants."
There are three different online phases for people to get an invite to the event in Toronto which include:
- "Phase 1: all members who attended in 2019 or registered as absentee + all those who participated in Sip & Savour 2020. (Tip: make sure your email is up to date in your DEBTO profile)
- Phase 2: sponsored guests, so find an existing member who can put your name forward when the time comes.
- Phase 3: those on the waiting list. To register on the waiting list."