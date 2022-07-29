6 Things I Learned After Attending The Secret Diner En Blanc Picnic In Toronto
You have to wear white.
Ever wanted to go to an all-white party like the ones you see on TV? Well, it actually exists and it's called Diner en Blanc.
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
On Thursday I went to the first Diner en Blanc in Toronto since 2019, even though it's been around for years, and it was a very fabulous, angelic and beautiful evening.
As a first-timer, I learned a lot about Diner en Blanc's secret picnic event that I had to share. Here are six things I learned at Diner en Blanc Toronto that I wish I knew earlier.
Wear white
Diner en Blanc
If the name Diner en Blanc doesn't mean much to you because you need a refresher on your french, then I'll tell you what's up. Everyone wore white, from head to toe, and even socks were white. Actually, they ask you to dress in "elegant" white, whatever that means to you. So, in other words, make sure you wear white and don't say I didn't warn you.
It's a rain or shine event
Diner en Blanc
Toronto's weather is quite unpredictable at times, and so you should know that Diner en Blanc is a rain or shine event, meaning even if it rains, it's not cancelled. Unfortunately, Thursday was a pretty worrisome day because it looked like there were some rain clouds in the sky, but luckily it was a false alarm.
But, when I got there, I saw people put up tents and have an umbrella in hand just in case. However, it's not as easy as just bringing your umbrella to the event; the rain protector and the tent have to be white or clear.
"The show must go on."
You have to bring your own table and chair
Diner en Blanc
The event is set up similar to a picnic but you need to bring your own table, chairs, cutlery, napkins and plates, which need to be all white. Also, there are specific dimensions and features that need to be followed to fit the vibe.
But, what makes the event so special is there are a bunch of people who love it! And they go the extra mile to be different with all their decorations and designs, making it all look so amazing.
You can bring your own food
Diner en Blanc
When I attended, the food and drinks were provided to me but for others, that wasn't really the case.
From my understanding, you can bring your own food, don't worry, it doesn't have to be white. However, if you think that's hectic, then another option is to opt into the Diner en Blanc food by paying a certain amount to be accommodated.
Drinks are not free either, nor are you allowed to bring your own. However, wine bottles are available for purchase around the venue and can also be pre-ordered before your arrival.
Some people had their own charcuterie boards, cooked dinners and more, so creativity and simplicity are key.
The location is secret
Diner en Blanc
Trust me, trying to google where the Diner en Blanc event will be hosted each year is useless because no one actually knows until you get there. But, that's the magic of it all.
There are various pickup spots across the city and actually, you'll see people dressed in white, waiting for their bus to come to pick them up and take them to the secret location.
It was a hilarious view as I biked down University Avenue in Toronto and saw a group of people waving at me while going past them. All of us dressed in white.
You can't just buy a ticket
Diner en Blanc
So, the way the ticket system works is by invite only. Yes, that may sound a bit too exclusive but this is how it works.
There are three ways to get an invite:
- "Phase 1: all members who attended in 2019 or registered as absentee + all those who participated in Sip & Savour 2020. (Tip: make sure your email is up to date in your DEBTO profile)
- Phase 2: sponsored guests, so find an existing member who can put your name forward when the time comes.
- Phase 3: those on the waiting list. To register on the waiting list."
Eat after the napkins are raised
Diner en Blanc
Two things are key takeaways from this white-full event. The first to note is do not eat before the napkins are raised in the air in celebration of the feast to be consumed. And second, there's a sparker lighting moment and it's so beautiful. Here's a hint, it happens when the sun goes down!
Just one last thing to note is the party gets so lit, so make sure to bust out some moves at the end of the night before heading home for a good night's sleep.