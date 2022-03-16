Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
st patrick's day

Toronto Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day Twice This Year Because One Day Isn't Enough

"Torontonians are owed a second St. Patrick's Day in 2022."

St. Patrick's Party. Right: Mayor John Tory Drinking Green Beer.

St. Patrick's Party. Right: Mayor John Tory Drinking Green Beer.

@spdcanada | Instagram, JohnTory | Twitter

Are Torontonians wrong to think that one day to celebrate St. Patrick's day is enough? Mayor John Tory has other ideas in mind on how to celebrate the Irish this year, and it's more than once, he's calling it "St. Patrick's Day 2 in 2022."

Tory posted to Twitter on Wednesday, stating that this Sunday will be marked as "St. Patrick's Day 2 in 2022" to celebrate the return of the St. Patrick's parade.

March 2020 marks the start of the pandemic and the year St. Patrick's Day was cancelled. Back then, Tory tweeted, "I promise to proclaim a nice spring day after #COVID19 has been vanquished as St. Patrick's Day 2 in Toronto and we will party!"

Two years later, he has kept his promise.

"This parade celebrating St. Patrick's Day, was one of the first to be cancelled due to the pandemic and will be the first to make a comeback in 2022," Tory said.

"While this past Thursday March 17 marked the 'official' St. Patrick's Day, Torontonians are owed a second St. Patrick's Day in 2022," he added.

Other than the St. Patrick's Day Parade taking place on March 20, the city has other plans in mind. On March 19, you can enjoy a Lucky Charm bar while also sipping on your green beer at the biggest St. Patrick's party in Toronto.

Rebel Nightclub will host 5,000 party-goers and have live music, tons of interactive games and free pancakes for people to enjoy.

This year, positive things are in line for Torontonians, including the weather on St. Patrick's Day. For the first time in 10 years, Toronto will experience double-digit and positive degree temperatures, which is predicted at 14 C this Thursday.

So, "enjoy a pint of beer in support of our hospitality businesses which have suffered so much," Tory concludes.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...