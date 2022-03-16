Toronto Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day Twice This Year Because One Day Isn't Enough
"Torontonians are owed a second St. Patrick's Day in 2022."
Are Torontonians wrong to think that one day to celebrate St. Patrick's day is enough? Mayor John Tory has other ideas in mind on how to celebrate the Irish this year, and it's more than once, he's calling it "St. Patrick's Day 2 in 2022."
Tory posted to Twitter on Wednesday, stating that this Sunday will be marked as "St. Patrick's Day 2 in 2022" to celebrate the return of the St. Patrick's parade.
I know people are looking forward to #StPatricksDay tomorrow and supporting our local restaurants and bars!\n\nEncouraging residents to keep the celebrations going by proclaiming this Sunday as St. Patrick's Day 2 in 2022 to go alongside the return of the #StPatricksDayParade.pic.twitter.com/GWXmgGDsoc— John Tory (@John Tory) 1647445664
March 2020 marks the start of the pandemic and the year St. Patrick's Day was cancelled. Back then, Tory tweeted, "I promise to proclaim a nice spring day after #COVID19 has been vanquished as St. Patrick's Day 2 in Toronto and we will party!"
Please celebrate St. Patrick's Day at home this year. If you avoid green beer crowd scenes today - as public health officials advise - I promise to proclaim a nice spring day after #COVID19 has been vanquished as St. Patrick's Day 2 in Toronto and we will party! #FlattenTheCurvepic.twitter.com/lliLuMy0Hy— John Tory (@John Tory) 1584439794
Two years later, he has kept his promise.
"This parade celebrating St. Patrick's Day, was one of the first to be cancelled due to the pandemic and will be the first to make a comeback in 2022," Tory said.
"While this past Thursday March 17 marked the 'official' St. Patrick's Day, Torontonians are owed a second St. Patrick's Day in 2022," he added.
Other than the St. Patrick's Day Parade taking place on March 20, the city has other plans in mind. On March 19, you can enjoy a Lucky Charm bar while also sipping on your green beer at the biggest St. Patrick's party in Toronto.
Rebel Nightclub will host 5,000 party-goers and have live music, tons of interactive games and free pancakes for people to enjoy.
This year, positive things are in line for Torontonians, including the weather on St. Patrick's Day. For the first time in 10 years, Toronto will experience double-digit and positive degree temperatures, which is predicted at 14 C this Thursday.
So, "enjoy a pint of beer in support of our hospitality businesses which have suffered so much," Tory concludes.