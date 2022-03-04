This Popular St. Patrick's Day Event In Ottawa Is Back & It's Like Partying in Dublin
Singing & dancing is encouraged, sláinte! 🍀
It must be the luck o' the Irish because the epic St. Patrick's Day celebrations at Ottawa's pub the Heart and Crown are back this year. The Irish bar is excited to have guests return on March 17, without curfews, capacity limits or dancing restrictions.
Let the fun begin because they have a day of festivities lined up at all four Ottawa locations. There is a full menu of pub classics, plus craft beer and imports like Guinness. You can be transported to Ireland with any visit, and St. Paddy's day is when they come alive.
The Byward Market location will be the biggest party, with live music all day and Irish dancers in the large room. The traditional dancers will only be at this pub downtown, performing multiple times between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The music will kick off as soon as they open, and live bands will be playing at every location. They have Irish bands and fiddlers, so get ready to groove to the music. They are planning to open early, at 10 a.m. to kick off the shenanigans, but it has not yet been confirmed at all locations.
While you're eating Guinness beef stew paired with your pint, covered in head-to-toe green (you don't want to get pinched) and listening to authentic Irish music, there's no doubt you'll convince yourself you're actually in Dublin. Prepare to dance and make new friends, they're open until 2 a.m.
Heart and Crown
When: March 17, 2022
Cuisine: Irish pub
Address: 3161 Strandherd Dr. #300 & 353 Preston St. & 67 Clarence St. & 62 William St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: After multiple years of restrictions the excitement is real and this Irish pub is ready to host a wild St. Patrick's Day event. You can enjoy classic dishes and live performances where you'll feel transported to Ireland.