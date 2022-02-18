Sections

The TTC Is Warning Of 'Major Delays' Today So You Might Want To Leave Early

Prepare yourself for longer wait times.

Toronto Staff Writer
Diego Torre Silvestre | Flickr

If you're a regular TTC commuter, chances are your patience will be tested on Friday due to the aftermath of yesterday's winter storm causing widespread problems for the agency.

This Friday morning, the TTC revealed in a statement that some of its bus stops were put out of service due to last night's heavy snow and that significant delays are expected.

"Due to inclement weather, we are experiencing major delays due to icy roads," a tweet reads.

TTC Service Alerts reported that several streetcar routes were closed by collisions and blocked tracks, with shuttles buses regularly being brought in to resolve the issue.

On Thursday evening, a messy mix of flooding rain, ice, and heavy accumulations plagued southern Ontario, leaving regions with as much as 15 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada initially put a snowfall warning in effect for Toronto on Friday, but it has since been cancelled.

However, according to The Weather Network (TWN), Ontario isn't out of the woods yet.

An incoming clipper system will bring five to 10 centimetres of snow to regions along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay on Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Thankfully, the GTA will only get a few centimetres, though, so things shouldn't get any worse than they already are.

"Winds will also increase late Friday into Saturday however, with widespread wind gusts of 50-70+ km/h creating reduced visibility due to blowing snow that has recently fallen, and also with the additional snow coming with the clipper system," Kelly Sonnenburg, TWN meteorologist, warns.

Still, if you're planning on travelling via public transit over the next couple of days, you should give yourself some extra wiggle room to arrive at your destination on time.

