A TikTok Star Is Getting Roasted For Using A Pakistan Forest Fire In Her Dance Video

“Fire erupts wherever I am.” 🔥

A TikTok star is trying to reassure her 11 million followers after shooting a glamorous video in front of a forest fire in Pakistan, where the country is dealing with devastating fires and a historic heatwave.

Humaira Asghar, who goes by the TikTok handle @dollyoficiall, posted a video earlier this week showing herself walking down a hill in a puffy silver dress, with a wildfire blazing behind her.

"Fire erupts wherever I am," she wrote in the caption on the video.

She has since taken the video down and tried to clarify what happened after getting absolutely roasted for the stunt on social media. Some have even accused her of starting the fire, although she's denied it.

In a statement released by her assistant, the TikToker said that there was “no harm in making videos” and that she didn’t start the fire, reported local Pakistani news outlet The Siasat Daily. She also insisted that the fire was on a roadside, not in Pakistan's National Park Kohsar.

She even posted a video of herself with a local man who said he set the fire to get rid of snakes.

The man can be heard saying in Urdu: “We set fire here because it gets rid of big snakes that are usually a threat to our young children who play in this area.”

She captioned the video: "As You Can Clearly See In This Video The Billboard Indicates The Place Which Is Motorway And NOT (National Park Kohsar). Listen To The Person In This Video Carefully So That You Know The Reality. I Expect Justice."

Some in the comments were confused as to whether she went back to the location and dressed up in the same outfit in front of a fresh fire, or if she shot the video while she was there the first time.

One person commented, “Umm, I guess u made this video today,” followed by a clapping emoji.

In another video, Asghar said she's "really disappointed" in social media because of all the backlash she's received.

@dollyofficiall

Aap Sab Say Request Hai Kay Meri YouTube Aur Instagram Ki I’d Pay Ja Kay Video Dekhein Aur Haq - Sach Ka Sath DEIN.🙏🏼 #dolly

“You guys should have talked to me first and gotten to know the reality first, and then if you guys still thought that there was something wrong with my video, then you guys had reacted this way, that would have been a different story,” said Asghar in the video.

In the same video, Asghar claimed that she had never even been to National Park Kohsar.

Temperatures in parts of Pakistan have climbed over 50 degrees Celsius lately, toppling records and leaving many areas dry and vulnerable to forest fires, reported Al Jazeera.

