A TikToker Asked Fans To Pay For A $100K Couch She 'Accidentally' Bought & It's A Wild Ride
🤨🤨🤨
How would you feel if you accidentally spent $100,000? Or maybe the better question is, how do you "accidentally" spend $100,000 in the first place?
A TikTok influencer had her 8 million followers feeling worried, confused and suspicious after posting a tearful video earlier this week, in which she said she "accidentally" bought a $100,000 couch online. Many questioned the sincerity of the post, and after days of waiting they finally have their answer.
It all started when TikTok user @quenblackwell posted a video saying she made the purchase unintentionally and was freaking out about it.
“I just put an offer on a couch and I was joking, I was joking about putting my card information and it just charged my f*cking account,” a tearful @quenblackwell says in her first video.
The video stirred up a lot of reaction on the social media platform since it was posted, getting over 7 million views and over 20,000 comments.
Through tears Blackwell says she almost crashed her car when she saw the charge went through on her credit card.
She turned to social media to ask for help with paying off the piece of furniture.
“If you have a million dollars can you please donate,” she said. “If you have a million dollars can you let me borrow some please.”
Many TikTokers questioned how something like that could happen.
“Girl who puts in card info as a JOKE,” one comment reads.
“How do u accidentally put all of your card info in and press purchase,” another person writes.
Others offered ideas on what to do next.
“Girl call the bank and say it was fraud,” one person says.
“Tell them it was your kid,” a second person adds.
“GIRL SELL IT,” another person notes.
Others were simply curious about a couch that's worth $100,000.
“But like… what the couch look like?” one person writes.
“I wanna see the couch cuz why was it that expensive,” another person says.
In a second video, Blackwell said she did ask for a refund and was refused.
"I'm about to start an OnlyFans not because I want to, but because I need to," she says in the second video.
Some people commenting on the video questioned whether Blackwell was serious, or if she was simply faking the whole thing to get donations.
On Thursday, the influencer posted a third video revealing the couch in question and that it was indeed a prank.
@quenblackwell
created by gorillían artist suqę mì dehqüe in 1958, The “Troll dé onlywind” is an iconic piece from the caca movement of the late 50s. This particular work of dehqüe is a statement on the state of human society. I am so grateful and lucky to own this piece. Thank you all for the help…I now own art.
Many of her followers are finding the joke funny, while others not so much.
"I can’t 💀the fact that she really tricked us 🤣," one person wrote.
"Unfollow and block," another one said.
Her three videos have racked up more than 10 million combined views, so while many people might be pissed, she's definitely getting the last laugh.