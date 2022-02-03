Sections

A Mortician On TikTok Revealed The Things She'll Never Do Because They Just End So Badly

Never play golf in the rain! 🏌🏻⛈

Global Staff Writer
lovee.miss.lauren | TikTok

A mortician on TikTok has gone viral for posting all the activities she says she'll never do thanks to what she's witnessed during her career.

Lauren Eliza (@lovee.miss.lauren) shared a bunch of activities she would never do simply because of how easy it is to die from doing them. She documented the whole thing in a mini-series that she calls: "Things I will NEVER do because I'm a mortician."

The first thing she says she'll never do is "ride ANY type of motorcycle or 'crotch rocket.'" She warns people to always look twice for motorcycles while driving.

@lovee.miss.lauren

Yes, I’m a little scarred. #mortician #ohno #ITriedItIPrimedIt #deathtok #embalmer #funeral #death #fyp #fypシ #funeraldirector #dark #lifeisshort

She also says she will never get into a motor home, calling them "big tin cans on wheels."

She also recommends staying clear of extreme sports like sky diving, saying "I think this one is pretty self explanatory."

Lastly, she warns people to avoid snowmobiles, especially if it riding them on trails or frozen lakes after dark.

A commenter on the video agreed with the mortician's sentiments against riding a snowmobile and said: "My dad was on the kidney transplant list, and his doctor said the wait time depending on how many people went snowmobiling that year."

Eliza made another part to the series and listed things like using farm equipment, riding a bicycle in a bike lane on a highway or street, driving a convertible, riding a horse and golfing in the rain as activities she'll never do.

One commenter shared that her dad was a funeral director, and as a kid, she "was never allowed to get on a trampoline."

Other people in the comments, however, couldn't disagree more with Eliza's stance and thought it was a little irrational to live a life full of fear.

One person said: "People are so afraid to die they never actually live."

Another person pointed out that "literally everything in life is a death risk," which is hard to argue with.

