This Lawyer's Top TikTok Video Shows How To Get Money Back If You're Bumped From A Flight

You can potentially make 💸 with this travel hack! ✈️

Global Staff Writer
This Lawyer's Top TikTok Video Shows How To Get Money Back If You're Bumped From A Flight
@erikakullberg | TikTok

TikTok user Erika Kullberg is the lawyer that corporations probably love to hate, because she's always showing off little ways that everyday people can cash in on their big purchases.

The self-proclaimed "money lawyer" is always sharing helpful consumer tips, but if there's one video you need to see, it's her TikTok about how to get thousands of dollars after you're bumped from an airline.

Kullberg posted the video in December and it's quickly become a top all-time travel hack, according to a list compiled by Next Vacay, with over 44.3 million views to date.

In the video, the TikToker plays out a scenario in which someone gets bumped from their flight because the airline overbooked it and had no more seats left.

The passenger asks what can be done about this issue, to which the flight attendant answers that the best the airlines can do is get the passenger on the next flight out in a few hours.

@erikakullberg

What airlines don’t want you to know about getting “bumped” 🤯 #lawyer #travel #money

Kullberg then teaches viewers that in fact, they must be compensated by the airlines for the inconvenience. And to get that payout, here's the script that Kullberg says you should follow.

"Actually, I've read the terms. This is called 'involuntary denied boarding,' and in this case, I'm eligible for compensation," she said.

The passenger can then score a sum of money depending on when the next flight is. The longer they have to wait, the more they can make.

"According to the Department of Transportation, since the next flight you can get me on results in over a two-hour delay, I'm entitled to 4 times the cost of my one-way fare," Kullberg says you should say.

She then proves this by posting a screenshot of the rules as per the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If the next flight is within one hour, the person is not eligible for compensation. However, if it's delayed from 1-2 hours, they can demand twice the cost of their one-way fare.

The example Erika gives in the video is that if the one-way flight is $250 and the flight is delayed beyond two hours, the person is eligible to receive four times the ticket amount, which would add up to $1,000.

There's only one catch: the Department of Transportation says that airlines "may" limit the payout to $775 instead of doubling a fare, or $1,5550 in cases where they'd have to pay out four times the value.

Still, that's a pretty good bonus for your inconvenience. And if you're flying from somewhere else, such as Canada, there are similar rules that entitle you to compensation.

People in the comments of her TikTok thanked her for educating them on various topics around money and helping them save so much.

The pinned comment under the video even said: "I just used this tip at the airport coming back home from Virginia. I've literally got enough money to pay for another trip. Thank you."

