5 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To 'Pieces Of Glass'
The symptoms of listeria do not sound fun.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recently issued a variety of food recalls and safety alerts and they include a few grocery items you might have in your home.
The latest recalls are due to chemical contamination, microbial contamination, and in one case, "pieces of glass."
For all of the foods listed below, the CFIA warns that you should not "use, sell, serve or distribute" the affected product.
Enoki mushrooms
Enoki mushrooms.
On October 18, a food recall warning was issued for enoki mushrooms due to microbial contamination in the form of listeria.
The mushrooms do not have a brand but for more information, like the UPC and codes, you can check out the CFIA listing.
They were sold in B.C. and Manitoba but potentially in other parts of the country as well.
The government agency warns that contaminated food may not look or smell off but could still make you very sick.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," notes the CFIA. "In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Mango chutney
On October 14, a notification was issued for a certain batch of Aman's brand Mango Chutney due to extraneous material in the product in the form of "pieces of glass."
The affected item was sold in Ontario.
Sandwiches
Also on October 14, a food recall warning was issued for certain Circle K/Couche Tard brand sandwiches due to possible listeria contamination.
The items affected in the recall are:
- Mexican Chicken Wrap
- Chicken Caesar Pita with Bacon
- Pizza Submarine
- Ham and Swiss Cheese Croissant
- Chicken Salad Club
- Ham Salad Club
- Chicken Caesar Salad with Bacon
- Three Meats Submarine
- South-Western Steak Submarine
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
- Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
- Bourbon Beef Wrap
- BLD Club Wrap
- Egg Salad
The affected items were sold in Quebec but potentially in other provinces and territories as well.
Similac sterilized water
On October 14, a notification was issued for Abbott brand Similac Sterilized Water due to non-harmful microbial contamination in the form of spoilage.
The product was sold across the country and for sizes, codes and UPCs, you can find more info on the CFIA listing.
"Le pieux - Cidre de feu"
On October 13, a notification was issued for Le Verger à Ti-Paul brand "Le pieux - Cidre de feu" due to lead contamination.
It was sold in Quebec and more information on sizes, codes and UPCs can be found on the CFIA listing.
How do I find out about food recalls?
To stay up to date on what the CFIA is warning Canadians about, you can check out the government site where they also post updates about recalls, advisories and safety alerts.
Stay safe, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.