So Many Cars Are Being Recalled In Canada & Here's How To Find Out If Yours Is One Of Them
The recalls include cars made by Ford, Kia, Nissan, Tesla and more. 🚗
Transport Canada recently issued multiple recalls for a number of vehicles, including some manufactured by Ford, Kia, Nissan, Volkswagen and more for a variety of reasons, including safety risks.
The government transportation department is issuing guidance for those affected by the recalls and says in most cases, owners will be notified by the manufacturer and will be provided with any necessary further steps and instructions.
Here are some of the vehicles being recalled by Transport Canada:
Kia
Recalled models: Kia Sedona (2006-2010), Kia Sorento (2007-2009), Kia Optima (2017 & 2018 Hybrid), 2022 Kia Sorento (Hybrid)
Details: Certain Kia vehicles have been recalled due to issues that include the risk of a potential short circuit in some models, the potential for engine failure in some vehicles and issues with seatbelt pretensioners.
What To Do: Transport Canada says Kia will notify owners by mail and tell them to take their vehicle to a dealer for inspection, testing or repair.
Ford
Recalled models: 2022 Ford Maverick, 2022 Ford Ranger, 2022 Ford Explorer, 2022 Ford F-150
Details: Certain Ford models have been recalled for varying reasons, including issues of potential fuel leaks, issues with the airbag or malfunctioning brake lamps with certain vehicles.
What To Do: Transport Canada says that Ford will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicles to a dealership.
BMW
Recalled models: 2020 BMW 5 Series, 2020, 2021 BMW X3, 2020, 2021 BMW X4,
Details: According to Transport Canada, on certain vehicles "a small part of the rearview camera image could be blocked," which could reduce the ability of the driver to see behind the vehicle while reversing.
What To Do: TC says that BMW will notify owners by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealer for inspection.
Tesla
Recalled models: Tesla Model 3 (2018-2022), Tesla Model Y (2020-2022), Tesla Model S (2021-2022)
Details: Certain Tesla models have been recalled due to an issue with the power windows "not reacting correctly after detecting an obstruction."
As a result, this would mean they do not pass certain tests under Canadian safety regulations and could pose a safety risk.
What To Do: TC says Tesla will email owners notifying them of the issue and will provide an update to fix it.
Volkswagen
Recalled models: 2022 Volkswagen GTI, 2022 Volkswagen Golf R
Details: According to the recall, the radiator may not be attached in certain Volkswagen models and could pose a safety risk if a coolant leak occurs, which could result in the engine overheating and create the risk of a fire.
What To Do: Volkswagen will notify owners of the issue by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealership to inspect the radiator and make sure it's attached properly.
Nissan
Recalled models: 2022 Nissan Kicks
Details: TC says that on certain vehicles, an issue with the torque sensor in the electric power steering system could cause "a loss of power steering assist."
This could pose a safety risk as a loss of power steering assist can "cause a sudden increase in steering effort and create the risk of a crash."
What To Do: Nissan will notify owners of the issue by mail and instruct them to take their vehicle to a dealership for inspection.
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled models: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter (2019-2022)
Details: According to Transport Canada, in certain conditions, the vehicle could roll away after it's placed in "park" if the parking brake isn't set, creating a risk of an injury or a crash.
What to do: Mercedes-Benz will notify owners of the issue by mail. Currently, the repair for this recall is under development, but once it's available, the company will send owners a second notice advising them to take their car to a dealer.
How do I find out if my car has been recalled in Canada?
To find out if your vehicle has been recalled, you can use Transport Canada's Motor Vehicle Safety Recalls Database, where you can enter the make, model and year range to search for recalls.
