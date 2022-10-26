Millions Of Clorox Pine-Sol Products Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To Possible Bacteria
Heads up, Pine-Sol users — Clorox has issued a voluntary recall of certain scented cleaners due to the fact that some products "may contain a bacteria."
On Wednesday, October 26, the companyissued a statement detailing the "microbial hazard."
"The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water," they explained.
"The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin."
While people with healthy immune systems should be fine if they come in contact with the bacteria, people with weakened immune systems could face "a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment."
The following are the products sold in Canada that are affected:
- Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean
- Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh MultiSurface Cleaner
- Pine-Sol Mandarin Sunrise MultiSurface Cleaner
The affected items were sold in Canada from January 2021 to September 2022 and roughly 7.6 million units were sold in the country.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled products were also sold in the U.S in the same time frame.
"Clorox produced approximately 37 million recalled products in that period," they noted.
In order to receive a refund in Canada, you'll need to complete a form or call 1-855-378-4982 to submit a request.
"You will need to submit photos of both the UPC code and the date code showing when the product was manufactured," the company advises. "Once done, please safely dispose of the product in its container with household trash."
