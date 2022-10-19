Multiple Hair Products Are Being Recalled In Canada Due To A Cancer-Causing Chemical
It includes certain lots of Bed Head TIGI, Dove and Tresemmé dry shampoo products.
Health Canada recently issued a consumer product recall on various dry shampoos, so you might want to double-check your products.
On Tuesday, October 18, the government agency said that certain lots of Bed Head TIGI, Dove and Tresemmé dry shampoo products are being recalled due to benzene, which they noted is a chemical hazard.
"Immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging," said the government agency. "Consumers may contact the company for reimbursement."
Which products are being recalled in Canada?
Bed Head TIGI, Dove and Tresemmé Dry Shampoo products.
These are the hair products listed in the recall:
- Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Mini Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head OH Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Go Active Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Invigorating Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo
- Dove Charcoal & Clarify Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Fresh & Floral Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Unscented Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Volume Dry Shampoo
- Dove Volume Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Fresh Clean Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Volume Clean Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Volume Clean
The agency warned that benzene is a human carcinogen.
"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening," they advised.
Health Canada also noted that exposure modeling done by the Environmental Protection Agency showed that "daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."
The affected items were sold in Canada between January 2020 to October 2022 and around 1.5 million units of the affected product were been sold.