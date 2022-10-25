A Spirit Halloween Costume Is Being Recalled Due To A 'Choking & Ingestion Hazard'
People are advised to "immediately stop using the recalled product."
Halloween is just around the corner, and if you recently picked up a costume at Spirit Halloween for your little ones, you should double-check the item.
On Tuesday, October 25, Health Canadaissued a consumer product recall on Spirit Signature Collection Kids Magical Unicorn Costume due to choking and ingestion hazards.
The affected product includes model numbers 01413376 or 01413368.
The recalled Spirit Halloween costume. Health Canada
"The battery box in this costume may have been sold without the screws that keep the battery box closed," warns Health Canada. "The button-cell battery may be accessible posing a choking and ingestion hazard to young children. Product sold with the supplied screws is not affected."
As well, they advise that people should stop using the costume immediately and put it somewhere that little ones can't access. To fix the problem, consumers can reach out to Spirit Halloween to get the screws needed to properly secure the battery compartment.
"As of October 19, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada," notes the government agency.
The costume was manufactured in China and was sold in Canada between August 2022 to October 2022 at the seasonal retailer.
"For more information, consumers can contact Spirit Halloween toll free at 1-866-586-0155 from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm ET Monday to Friday or e-mail GuestServices@spirithalloween.com or online at www.spirithalloween.com."
Health Canada keeps an updated list of recalls, advisories and safety alerts on their site so Canadians can always keep up to date on what products they need to know about.
Stay safe, Canada!
