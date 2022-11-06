7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To 'Pieces Of Glass' In The Product
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recently added new listings to their ongoing list of food recalls in the country that you might want to take a look at.
The affected products in the latest recalls are due to a variety of contaminants, such as glass, allergens and salmonella.
For all of the foods listed below, the CFIA warns that you should not "use, sell, serve or distribute" it.
Pepperonata
On October 21, a notification was issued for Bonta brand Pepperonata.
The recall was issued due to extraneous material in the form of "pieces of glass" in the product.
The item was sold in Alberta, Manitoba, B.C and Saskatchewan, and for information such as UPC and codes, you can check out the CFIA listing.
Dark chocolate coconut minis
Also on October 21, a food recall warning was issued for UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis due to microbial contamination in the form of salmonella.
The affected product was sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland. For codes and UPCs, you can visit the CFIA listing.
The government agency warns that contaminated food might not look or smell off but can still make you sick.
"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," they explain. "Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea."
Tahini Extra Sesame Seed Paste
On October 24, a notification was issued for Family's Choice Distribution brand Tahini Extra Sesame Seed Paste.
It was sold in Ontario and is being recalled due to salmonella. Further information can be found on the CFIA listing.
Tiramisu Twist Cookie
On November 3, a food recall warning was issued for Tiramisu Twist Cookie due to "almond and hazelnut which are not declared on the label."
It was sold in Vancouver, B.C. and it affects all codes where the two tree nuts are not declared.
"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," warns the CFIA.
Genoa Salami
On November 4, a food recall warning was issued for Cappola brand Genoa Salami due to the presence of milk and wheat, which are not declared on the label.
The affected item was sold all across Canada and for the UPC and codes, you can check out the CFIA listing.
Everything But... The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce and Umami Everyday Sauce
Also on November 4, a food recall warning was issued for two items from Seed Ranch Flavor Co. due to undeclared soy.
The products are:
- Everything But... The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce
- Umami Everyday Sauce
Chocolate confections
On November 4, a food recall warning was issued for two chocolate products due to undeclared milk:
- Bliss Balls brand Chocolate Ginger
- Everland brand Chocolate Hazelnuts
They were sold in Alberta and B.C. and more information on the affected product can be found in the listing.
