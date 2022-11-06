Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
food recall

7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To 'Pieces Of Glass' In The Product

Not exactly what you want to bite into.

Trending Staff Writer
A grocery store in Canada.

A grocery store in Canada.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recently added new listings to their ongoing list of food recalls in the country that you might want to take a look at.

The affected products in the latest recalls are due to a variety of contaminants, such as glass, allergens and salmonella.

For all of the foods listed below, the CFIA warns that you should not "use, sell, serve or distribute" it.


Pepperonata

On October 21, a notification was issued for Bonta brand Pepperonata.

The recall was issued due to extraneous material in the form of "pieces of glass" in the product.

The item was sold in Alberta, Manitoba, B.C and Saskatchewan, and for information such as UPC and codes, you can check out the CFIA listing.

Dark chocolate coconut minis

UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis

UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis

CFIA

Also on October 21, a food recall warning was issued for UNREAL brand dark chocolate coconut minis due to microbial contamination in the form of salmonella.

The affected product was sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland. For codes and UPCs, you can visit the CFIA listing.

The government agency warns that contaminated food might not look or smell off but can still make you sick.

"Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections," they explain. "Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea."

Tahini Extra Sesame Seed Paste

On October 24, a notification was issued for Family's Choice Distribution brand Tahini Extra Sesame Seed Paste.

It was sold in Ontario and is being recalled due to salmonella. Further information can be found on the CFIA listing.

Tiramisu Twist Cookie

Tiramisu Twist Cookie.

Tiramisu Twist Cookie.

CFIA

On November 3, a food recall warning was issued for Tiramisu Twist Cookie due to "almond and hazelnut which are not declared on the label."

It was sold in Vancouver, B.C. and it affects all codes where the two tree nuts are not declared.

"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," warns the CFIA.

Genoa Salami

Cappola brand Genoa Salami.

Cappola brand Genoa Salami.

CFIA

On November 4, a food recall warning was issued for Cappola brand Genoa Salami due to the presence of milk and wheat, which are not declared on the label.

The affected item was sold all across Canada and for the UPC and codes, you can check out the CFIA listing.

Everything But... The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce and Umami Everyday Sauce

CFIA

Also on November 4, a food recall warning was issued for two items from Seed Ranch Flavor Co. due to undeclared soy.

The products are:

  • Everything But... The Sushi & Dumplings Hot Sauce
  • Umami Everyday Sauce
They were sold in Victoria, B.C. and Medicine Hat, Alberta and information such as UPC, codes and details about distribution can be found in the listing.

Chocolate confections

CFIA

On November 4, a food recall warning was issued for two chocolate products due to undeclared milk:

  • Bliss Balls brand Chocolate Ginger
  • Everland brand Chocolate Hazelnuts

They were sold in Alberta and B.C. and more information on the affected product can be found in the listing.

Stay safe, Canada!


This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Sarah Rohoman
    Trending Staff Writer
    Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...