These 3 Food Items Are Being Recalled In BC & You Should Check Your Pantry
One is due to "pieces of glass" in it.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has a few new food recalls that were sold in B.C., and you might want to look in your snack cupboard. One of the products was even recalled due to pieces of glass being in it.
There is also different allergens which may have contaminated these products. CFIA said that you should check to see if you have any recalled products, "not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products," and that recalled products "should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."
Here are three products sold in B.C. that are now being recalled.
Chocolate confections
Everland Chocolate Hazlenuts.CFIA
Two different chocolate products were issued food recall warnings on November 4, because of undeclared milk. Bliss Balls brand Chocolate Ginger and Everland brand Chocolate Hazelnuts were sold in Alberta and B.C.
CFIA said to "not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive."
Tiramisu Twist Cookie
Tiramisu Twist Cookie.CFIA
The Tiramisu Twist Cookie was issued a recall warning on November 3, due to containing almond and hazelnut, which CFIA said "are not declared on the label."
The product was sold at Daiso, 810 Granville St. in Vancouver.
Pepperonata
This Bonta brand product was issued a recall on October 21, due to being contaminated with "pieces of glass."
It was sold in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.