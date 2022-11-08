Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These 3 Food Items Are Being Recalled In BC & You Should Check Your Pantry

One is due to "pieces of glass" in it.

Western Canada Editor
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has a few new food recalls that were sold in B.C., and you might want to look in your snack cupboard. One of the products was even recalled due to pieces of glass being in it.

There is also different allergens which may have contaminated these products. CFIA said that you should check to see if you have any recalled products, "not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products," and that recalled products "should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."

Here are three products sold in B.C. that are now being recalled.

Chocolate confections

Everland Chocolate Hazlenuts.Everland Chocolate Hazlenuts.CFIA

Two different chocolate products were issued food recall warnings on November 4, because of undeclared milk. Bliss Balls brand Chocolate Ginger and Everland brand Chocolate Hazelnuts were sold in Alberta and B.C.

CFIA said to "not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive."

Tiramisu Twist Cookie

Tiramisu Twist Cookie.Tiramisu Twist Cookie.CFIA

The Tiramisu Twist Cookie was issued a recall warning on November 3, due to containing almond and hazelnut, which CFIA said "are not declared on the label."

The product was sold at Daiso, 810 Granville St. in Vancouver.

Pepperonata

This Bonta brand product was issued a recall on October 21, due to being contaminated with "pieces of glass."

It was sold in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

    Morgan Leet
    Western Canada Editor
    Morgan Leet is the Western Canada Editor for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on interprovincial travel, and is based in Vancouver.
