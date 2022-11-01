Dozens Of Injuries Have Been Reported Due To Products In The Recent Dry Shampoo Recall
The affected products have a cancer-causing chemical.
The recent dry shampoo recall in Canada that included popular brands like Bed Head, Dove and TRESemmé has just gotten an update.
Health Canada has confirmed to Narcity Canada via email that they have received over 100 reports of injuries related to the recall.
The email from the government agency said that "irritation or allergic reaction" were the main injuries reported.
“Due to reports still incoming, the total number of reports and the analysis of types of injury are ongoing,” the agency said.
“Health Canada understands that consumers may have used these products in the past and recognize the challenges for consumers in knowing whether they are impacted by the recalled products.”
On October 18, Health Canada issued the initial recall due to the presence of benzene, which is a chemical hazard that is a human carcinogen.
These are the affected products in the recall:
- Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Mini Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head OH Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Fresh Coconut Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Go Active Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Invigorating Dry Shampoo
- Dove Care Between Washes Invisible Dry Shampoo
- Dove Charcoal & Clarify Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Fresh & Floral Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Unscented Dry Shampoo
- Dove Refresh + Care Volume Dry Shampoo
- Dove Volume Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Fresh Clean Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Volume Clean Dry Shampoo
- TRESemmé Volume Clean
For further information, including sizes, lot codes and UPCs of the affected products, more information can be found in the Health Canada listing.
The affected items were sold in the country between January 2020 to October 2022, and around 1.5 million units were sold.
"Immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging," advised the agency. "Consumers may contact the company for reimbursement."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.