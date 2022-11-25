A Tim Hortons Is Being Called Out By Toronto Health Inspectors Over 'Contamination' Issues
It recieved a total of 7 infractions.
As a franchise, Tim Hortons is about as beloved and synonymous with Canadian culture as it gets. However, each location still needs to work diligently to be up-to-code, especially with regard to food safety.
According to DineSafe, a Tim Hortons located at 1521 Yonge Street received a "conditional pass" after health inspections discovered several issues during an investigation on November 23, 2022.
"A conditional pass notice will be issued when one or more significant infractions are observed during an inspection," a statement on the City of Toronto website reads.
"When issued, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect an establishment within 24-48 hours of the initial inspection," it adds. "If the infractions are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found, a Pass Notice will be issued."
The restaurant was issued a total of 7 infractions by inspectors, including failures to remove the garbage, protect against pests, maintain hand washing stations and equip sanitary facilities with soap or detergent.
DineSafe also issued one "crucial infraction" to the Midtown-based Tim Hortons for failing "to protect food from contamination or adulteration."
Other issues included a poorly maintained food handling room and a lack of proper supervision during all hours of operations.
If these issues are not fixed in time for the first re-inspection, the establishment will receive another ticket, and a second re-inspection will be conducted at a later date.
If that doesn't go well, a court summons will be issued, "and a referral to Toronto's Municipal Licensing and Standards Division may occur."
In conclusion, if you're in the Rosedale area and rely on double-doubles for fuel, maybe make note of this spot, at least until it gets cleared by inspectors.