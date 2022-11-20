5 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To 'Dangerous Bacteria'
Definitely not what you want in your cheese.
If you recently picked up some grocery and pantry items, it might be a good idea to check out what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has added to its ongoing list of food recalls.
The latest additions to the list are due to the presence of allergens, extraneous materials in the form of plastic, possible spoilage, and, in one case, dangerous bacteria.
For all of the foods included in the CFIA's latest notifications, the agency warns that you should not "use, sell, serve or distribute" affected items.
Stay safe, folks!
Sparkling Strawberry Probiotic Soda
On November 7, a notification was issued for Sparkling Strawberry Probiotic Soda from Loop Mission brand.
It's being recalled due to non-harmful microbial contamination in the form of "possible spoilage" and was sold in Ontario and Quebec.
For the UPC and codes of the affected product, more information can be found on the CFIA listing.
Wild Onion & Yogurt Potato Chips
On November 10, a notification was issued for Wild Onion & Yogurt Potato Chips from the brand Hardbite.
It's being recalled due to undeclared milk and was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec. Further information can be found on the listing.
4% Milkfat Min. Cottage Cheese
A recall notification was issued on November 16 for Lactaid brand 4% Milkfat Min. Cottage Cheese due to extraneous material in the form of plastic.
It was sold in Ontario and Quebec and information such as size, UPC and codes can be found on the CFIA listing.
Labneh – Soft Unripened Cheese in Vegetable Oil
Mounet Group brand Labneh.
On November 18, a food recall warning was issued for Mounet Group brand Labneh, which is soft unripened cheese in vegetable oil.
The cheese is being recalled because "it may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum," which the agency notes is a "dangerous bacteria."
"Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," warns the CFIA. "Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness."
In severe cases of illness, botulism could be deadly.
The affected product was sold in Quebec and further information can be found on the government listing.
Chocolate products
Bliss Balls Chocolate Brownie flavour.
And on November 19, a food recall warning was issued for certain Bliss Balls brand and Everland brand chocolate products due to undeclared milk.
The affected products from Bliss Balls include:
- Chocolate
- Chocolate Brownie
- Chocolate Cranberry
- Chocolate Ginger
- Chocolate Almonds
- Chocolate Cashews
- Chocolate Hazelnuts
- Organic Almond Chocolate Bark
- Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bark
The items were sold in B.C., Alberta, and Quebec, but also may have been distributed in other parts of the country.
Further information is available on the CFIA listing.
