Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

DineSafe Has Issued Several Health Violations In Multiple Toronto Restaurants

Keep your hands clean and restaurants cleaner.

Toronto Associate Editor
DineSafe Has Issued Several Health Violations In Multiple Toronto Restaurants
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Even though all restaurants are different, one thing is the same, they must be up to code and are inspected by DineSafe, which is Toronto Public Health's food safety program.

However, it looks like some local eateries didn't pass the test.

On February 4th, there were 30 establishments on the site, categorized as having a "Conditional Pass" notice, all within Toronto.

There are three types of notices in the DineSafe program that define an establishments' safety. They include "Pass" meaning "only minor or no infractions," "Conditional Pass" which is "when one or more significant infractions are observed," and lastly, "Closed" which is "issued when one or more crucial infractions observed during an inspection are not corrected immediately."

It's important to remember that when receiving a "Conditional Pass" notice, Torontonians won't necessarily be saying "goodbye" to their favourite restaurants. The establishment is given some time to fix the errors recorded and will be reviewed by inspectors again at a later time, possibly receiving a green "Pass" notice then.

Below is a list of some of the restaurants who had significant infractions reported.

Danish Pastry House 

When: November 25, 2021

Where: 40 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why: Failure "to provide adequate number of handwashing stations."

Hay Sushi

When: January 6, 2022

Where: 530 Eglington Ave. W., Toronto, ON

Why: Hay Sushi received eight infractions which include failure "to protect against entry of pests," "fail to remove garbage when necessary to maintain sanitary condition," and the use of "dirty towel for cleaning food contact surface."

Godavari

When: January 13, 2022

Where: 795 Markham Rd., Toronto, ON

Why: They had six infractions which include failure "to protect food from contamination or adulteration," and "to maintain frozen food in frozen state until sold."

Kairali

When: January 12, 2022

Where: 1210 Kennedy Rd., Toronto, ON

Why: Kairali received seven infractions which include "food premise not maintained with clean floors in food-handling room," and "use food equipment not in good repair."

Famous Jollof


When: November 9, 2021

Where: 2464 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON

Why: Famous Jollof received four infractions which include "maintain potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C" and "food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food."

Pizza E Pazzi

When: August 18, 2021

Where: 1182 St Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON

Why: They have one infraction and it's that they "store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C."

Matt's Smokehouse

When: May 14, 2021

Where: 647 College St., Toronto, ON

Why: With four infractions, which include "fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration," and "sanitize utensils using agent for which test reagent not readily available," Matt's Smokehouse was ordered to comply.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in scarborough

The 7 Best Restaurants In Scarborough That Local Foodies Are Completely In Love With

Time to eat! 🤤

@vishnusuresh._ | Instagram, @the.cherrieontop | Instagram

Find yourself in Scarborough but don't know where to go for a good bite to eat? We've got your back! Narcity asked our readers what their all-time favourite restaurants are in Scarborough, and they didn't disappoint.

From a classic juicy burger joint to a menu packed with too many dosas to choose from, here are seven of the best restaurants that you should definitely add to your bucket list. It's time to dig in!

Keep Reading Show less
toronto restaurants

This Greek Restaurant In Toronto Is Reopening With A Two-Level Bar & Mykonos Vibes (PHOTOS)

It has a new look and a new location!

Pétros82 | Handout

If you're hungry for something new, then you might want to take a trip to this restaurant that's reopening in Toronto.

Pétros82, an authentic Greek restaurant formerly located at Hotel X, has a brand new location in the Entertainment District, and it's officially welcoming guests beginning February 2.

Keep Reading Show less
toronto restaurants

Toronto's Poutine Festival Is Back For 2 Weeks & Here Are Some Wild Dishes You Can Try

You can even get your meal delivered.

La Poutine Week

It's time to let your inner Canadian shine, because La Poutine Week is back, and you can enjoy all sorts of unique dishes.

The nation-wide event is celebrating its 10th edition and will run for an extra week from February 1 to 14. Toronto restaurants are serving up some over-the-top poutines, and DoorDash is offering $8 off eligible orders of $15 or more.

Keep Reading Show less
too hot to handle

‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Obi Nnadi Reveals His Fave Spots In Toronto For A Fun Night Out

He also talks about where he would bring a date.

Narcity, @barotoronto | Instagram

When he's not partying in the Turks and Caicos, Too Hot To Handle star Obi Nnadi parties right here in the 6ix.

In an interview with Narcity, the Toronto local revealed what his ideal night out in the city would look like, and what places he would hit up.

Keep Reading Show less