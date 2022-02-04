DineSafe Has Issued Several Health Violations In Multiple Toronto Restaurants
Even though all restaurants are different, one thing is the same, they must be up to code and are inspected by DineSafe, which is Toronto Public Health's food safety program.
However, it looks like some local eateries didn't pass the test.
On February 4th, there were 30 establishments on the site, categorized as having a "Conditional Pass" notice, all within Toronto.
There are three types of notices in the DineSafe program that define an establishments' safety. They include "Pass" meaning "only minor or no infractions," "Conditional Pass" which is "when one or more significant infractions are observed," and lastly, "Closed" which is "issued when one or more crucial infractions observed during an inspection are not corrected immediately."
It's important to remember that when receiving a "Conditional Pass" notice, Torontonians won't necessarily be saying "goodbye" to their favourite restaurants. The establishment is given some time to fix the errors recorded and will be reviewed by inspectors again at a later time, possibly receiving a green "Pass" notice then.
Below is a list of some of the restaurants who had significant infractions reported.
Danish Pastry House
When: November 25, 2021
Where: 40 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why: Failure "to provide adequate number of handwashing stations."
Hay Sushi
When: January 6, 2022
Where: 530 Eglington Ave. W., Toronto, ON
Why: Hay Sushi received eight infractions which include failure "to protect against entry of pests," "fail to remove garbage when necessary to maintain sanitary condition," and the use of "dirty towel for cleaning food contact surface."
Godavari
When: January 13, 2022
Where: 795 Markham Rd., Toronto, ON
Why: They had six infractions which include failure "to protect food from contamination or adulteration," and "to maintain frozen food in frozen state until sold."
Kairali
When: January 12, 2022
Where: 1210 Kennedy Rd., Toronto, ON
Why: Kairali received seven infractions which include "food premise not maintained with clean floors in food-handling room," and "use food equipment not in good repair."
Famous Jollof
When: November 9, 2021
Where: 2464 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON
Why: Famous Jollof received four infractions which include "maintain potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C" and "food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food."
Pizza E Pazzi
When: August 18, 2021
Where: 1182 St Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON
Why: They have one infraction and it's that they "store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C."
Matt's Smokehouse
When: May 14, 2021
Where: 647 College St., Toronto, ON
Why: With four infractions, which include "fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration," and "sanitize utensils using agent for which test reagent not readily available," Matt's Smokehouse was ordered to comply.
