A Coffee Shop In Toronto Was Hit With 8 Public Health Infractions & 2 Involved 'Pests'
You may want to double check where you get your coffee.
If you are a Second Cup lover, you may want to be wary of which location you're visiting.
A Second Cup location in Toronto was hit with eight DineSafe infractions and received a conditional pass on October 27.
A conditional pass notice is issued when "one or more significant infractions are observed during an inspection," according to the city of Toronto.
This means the 693 Wilson Avenue location may not be in tip-top shape since any infraction means the organization isn't meeting the minimum requirements.
The Second Cup location received one crucial infraction for storing ice in an "unsanitary manner," which means there is an immediate health hazard.
The store received five significant infractions, including failure to maintain handwashing stations with paper towels and liquid soap, failure to provide a thermometer in refrigeration equipment, sanitizing utensils with an agent that test reagent is not readily available for, failure to keep a record of pest control measures taken in a year, and failing to protect against pests breeding.
Along with two more minor infrcations with the "food premise not maintained with food handling room in sanitary condition" and failing to sanitize equipment surfaces as needed.
All of the infractions were met with a notice to comply with the exceptions of the handwashing station infraction, which was fixed during the inspection.
Since the store received a conditional pass, this means a public health inspector will reinspect the shop within one to two days of the inspection to make sure the infractions are fixed or that there are only minor infractions remaining to receive a pass.
