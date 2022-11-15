Toronto Bakery Shut Down After 15 DineSafe Health Infractions Involving Pests & Cleanliness
You may want to rethink where you buy your pastry… 🥐
When you're eating out, you probably don't wonder what the kitchen looks like – but maybe you should.
Toronto bakery Tulipa - Croissanteria Salao De Cha at 1309A Dundas Street West was serving up pastries, but now they've been served with 15 DineSafe Infractions.
On November 10 the bakery was shut down after receiving two crucial infractions during a DineSafe inspection for failing to keep the food premise clean to avoid health hazards and allowing the food to be contaminated.
Both of which don't sound the least bit appetizing when you're thinking of diving into some baked goods.
The bakery also received six significant infractions ranging from the breeding of pests to not having the equipment to properly clean and sanitize utensils.
The six significant infractions and one minor infraction paint the scene of a rather untidy space, from workers not wearing "clean outer garments" to the food handling room being in unsanitary condition with unclean floors, according to the report.
DineSafe inspections are held anywhere from one to three times a year depending on the establishment and are used to determine the condition of the shop according to the City of Toronto.
Since Tulipa - Croissanteria Salao De Cha was closed down, that means the bakery was deemed to have one or more health hazards.
Until all of the crucial and significant infractions on the inspector's list are corrected, the shop will remain closed, and if they're caught open, they can get slapped with an additional charge.
