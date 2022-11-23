Toronto Dim Sum Restaurant Hit With 8 Health Infractions & Hand Washing Was A Problem
Some of the infractions were “significant.”
A Toronto dim sum spot has been slapped with eight DineSafe health infractions.
Casa Deluz, a popular Chinese restaurant in Scarborough well known for its dim sum brunch and banquet-style dining, also seems to have a handwashing problem.
The restaurant received a conditional pass during its DineSafe inspection on November 18 due to several health infractions, including employees not washing their hands enough to deter food contamination.
Considering this year's flu season, that's yucky on a whole other level.
According to the city of Toronto's website, the restaurant had quite a few issues regarding its handwashing stations, which is never something you want to hear when dining out.
The inspector reported that handwashing stations weren't conveniently located for staff handling food and that the stations were also being used for other purposes, which led to two significant health infractions.
The equipment used for the food was also in rough shape, and two minor infractions were given out for the food handling room's dirty floors and overall cleanliness.
Despite receiving a crucial infraction (which is the worst kind you can get because it means there's a health hazard) for its lack of handwashing, the resto wasn't shut down.
Instead, the inspector granted a conditional pass and will soon return to the restaurant to make sure that all of the major infractions have been cleared up before granting it a full pass.
So until you see that stamp of approval, you may want to double-check where you are grabbing brunch this weekend.