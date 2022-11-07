Toronto Restaurant Chain Got 18 Infractions From Health Inspectors & Hair Was An Issue
Hand washing was also a problem.
A Toronto restaurant known for Pakistani street food has been called out on a number of public health issues.
According to Toronto Public Health (TPH), Chachu's, a fast food joint specializing in dishes like Chicken Tikka Rolls and Chapli Kebabs, received several infractions from health inspectors at two of its GTA locations.
A total of 18 infractions were issued, four of which were listed as "crucial," with ten others labelled as "significant" and four as "minor" for 1708 Eglinton Avenue West and 16 Mallard Drive in Don Mills.
However, both establishments were given a conditional pass, meaning they can remain open as they work on resolving their issues. Public health inspectors will re-inspect both establishments within 24 to 48 hours after the initial inspection.
"If the infractions are corrected and no other infractions or only minor infractions are found, a Pass Notice will be issued," a statement on the city's website reads.
TPH listed the crucial infractions for the two spots as follows:
- "Fail to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas;
- Store potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C."
In both cases, significant infractions were cited as failures to maintain hand washing stations and properly sanitize utensils, as well as a lack of protection against harbouring or breeding pests.
The minor infractions were linked to improperly sanitizing equipment surfaces, food contamination by hair, and unsanitary food handling rooms.