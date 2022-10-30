An Amazon Basics Chair Is Being Recalled Due To A 'Fall Hazard' & 1 Person Has Been Injured
You can get a refund if you bought the affected item. 👇
If you like to shop on Amazon Canada, you might want to take a look at your desk chair if it's an item you bought from the online retailer.
On October 27, Health Canada issued a recall for the Amazon Basics High Back Executive Desk Chairs. According to the government agency, the product could pose a "fall hazard," and people are advised to "immediately stop using the product and contact Amazon for a refund."
The recalled product "is an upholstered swivel chair with padded armrests and a base consisting of five legs and rolling casters. The chair can be adjusted for seat height and backrest tilt." The products that are affected have a horizontal piece of plastic on the bottom of the caster bracket.
According to the agency, this could cause the desk chair legs to break.
It was sold in brown, black, and white, and for further information, such as product codes and Amazon Standard Identification Numbers (ASIN), you can check out the Health Canada listing.
The product was sold on Amazon Canada from October 2021 to April 2022. It is not known how many were sold in Canada, but there were 11,356 units sold globally.
As of October 7, 2022, there have been two reports of people falling and no reports of injuries in Canada, although it is known that there have been 42 reports of incidents relating to chairs breaking.
In the U.S., one person reported an injury due to chair leg breakage.
To get a refund on the chair, you'll need to take a picture of the chair leg base and upload it to this site. After doing so, "Amazon will apply an Amazon gift card or a credit to a valid payment method in the consumer’s Amazon wallet."
Stay safe, folks!