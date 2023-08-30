Canada Has Recalled A Bunch Of Energy Drinks Including Some Of The Top Brands
Caffeine content is a big issue!
If you've been getting your morning caffeine hit from a can, you might want to take a quick look through your stockpile as Canada has announced a recall on a whole bunch of popular energy drinks.
And it's not a small number or single brand of caffeinated beverages, as well over a dozen brands have been named in the recall, including some Monster drinks and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's energy drink brand Zoa.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) first started recalling energy drinks due to caffeine content on July 12 and it added a bunch of new names to its list on August 29.
"The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements," the CFIA site says.
The CFIA urges you not to drink, use, sell, serve of distribute any of the affected drinks.
The following caffeinated drinks are included in the recall.
- 3D Alphaland
- 5 Hour Energy
- Alani Nu
- Bang
- Bob Ross
- C4
- Celsius
- Cocaine
- Dragonball Z
- Fast Twitch
- G Fuel
- Ghost
- InuYasha
- Liquid Rage
- Mega Pachi
- Monster
- My Hero Academia
- Prime
- Raze Energy
- Ryse Fuel
- Shakura
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sting
- Toxic Rick
- Zoa
If you do have one or more of these energy drinks at home, the CFIA suggests you throw them out or bring them back to where you purchased them from.
"High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," the CFIA says.
They also add that if you consume them and feel sick you should go to a health care provider, while also warning that high levels of caffeine can lead to insomnia, headaches, irritability and nervousness.
The CFIA says energy drinks should contain no more than 180 milligrams of caffeine in a single-serving container.
