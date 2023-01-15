5 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & Two Are Due To 'Pieces Of Plastic' & Listeria
Definitely not what you want to be biting into. 😬
If you recently stocked up on fridge and pantry items for your home, you might want to double check your products to make sure they're not on the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) recent list of notifications about food recalls.
According to the government agency, the most recent recalls are due to the presence of undeclared allergens like milk, microbial contamination in the form of listeria, and extraneous materials in the form of plastic.
For all of the foods included in the CFIA's latest notifications, the agency warns that you should not "use, sell, serve or distribute" the affected items.
Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese
Le Cendré de Notre-Dame brand Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese
On January 14, a food recall warning was issued for semi-soft surface-ripened cheese from the brand Le Cendré de Notre-Dame due to possible listeria contamination.
The cheese was sold in Quebec and potentially in other areas of Canada. For further information such as codes on the product, you can visit the CFIA listing.
Potato Ring Salty Snacks
Tohato brand Potato Ring Salty Snack.
On January 7, a food recall warning was issued for Potato Ring Salty Snack from the brand Tohato.
"The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain milk, which is not declared on the label," says the CFIA.
The affected items were sold in B.C. and further information such as UPCs can be found on the government listing.
Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark
Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats brand Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark.
On December 30, a food recall warning was issued for Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats brand Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark due to the presence of milk, which is not declared on the label.
The product was sold nationally and more information about the affected item can be found on the listing.
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Also on December 30, a notification was issued for Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels from Sanders "due to pieces of plastic" in the product.
The treats were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
Further information such as best before dates can be found on the CFIA listing.
Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese
On December 27, a food recall warning was issued for Igor brand Gorgonzola mild ripened blue-veined cheese.
"The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination," warns the CFIA.
The cheese was sold in B.C. but potentially in other areas of Canada as well. More information on the affected product is available on the government listing.
Stay safe, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.