A Salad Kit Is Being Recalled In Western Canada & You Might Want To Check Your Fridge
It was recalled due to undeclared allergens.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. just recalled a chopped salad kit that was sold in western Canada stores, from March 28 to March 30 — so you might want to check your fridge.
The PC Sesame Wonton Chopped Salad Kit, with the best-before date of April 9, 2023, was recalled because of undeclared allergens, including milk, mustard, and egg.
A news release from Loblaw said that there have been "no reported cases of illness relating to the product," but they are voluntarily recalling it from the marketplace "out an of an abundance of caution."
The specific PC Sesame Wonton Chopped Salad Kit product was sold at Extra Foods, Independent, NOFRILLS, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, and Shoppers Drug Mart, in western Canada.
Loblaws said that all of the recalled products have been removed from store shelves, and customers can return the product if they already purchased it. Those who have one of the recalled salads can return it at the store they purchased it from, to get a refund.
"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern," the news release said.
"For more information regarding the recall, customers can contact customer service via www.loblaw.ca or 1-888-495-5111," it added.
Five other food items were recently recalled in Canada, including some dark chocolate products and some fresh pork breakfast sausages.