Several Foods Are Being Recalled In Canada & 2 Are Due To 'Pieces Of Plastic' & 'Wood' In Them
A popular chicken nugget and hummus brand are included. 👀
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued another series of notifications and food recall warnings, so it might be time to take a look at the contents of your fridge and pantry.
The reason for the latest food recalls are for foods contaminated with extraneous material, undeclared allergens, microbial contamination and chemical contamination.
For all of the items listed below, the CFIA advises that you do not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Nutty Kale Salad with Goat Cheese and Creamy Maple Dressing
On January 19, a notification was issued for Nutty Kale Salad with Goat Cheese and Creamy Maple Dressing from the brand Fresh Prep due to undeclared sesame, which can be an allergen.
The item was sold online and details such as codes and UPCs can be found on the CFIA listing.
Soft surface ripened cheese, Semi-soft surface-ripened cheese
On January 19, a food recall warning was issued for various cheeses due to microbial contamination in the form of listeria.
The affected items include these brands and products:
- La Vache à Maillotte - Mélo-Dieux
- Le Fromage au Village - Angelus, Le Casimir and Le Cendré de Notre-Dame
Hummus
On January 18, a notification was issued for two popular hummus brands due to the presence of extraneous material in the form of "pieces of plastic."
The affected brands and products are:
- Compliments Naturally Simple - Garlic Hummus
- Summer Fresh - Roasted Garlic Hummus
Chicken Breast Nuggets
On January 13, a notification was issued for certain St-Hubert and Cavalier brand Chicken Breast Nuggets.
According to the CFIA, the two products are being recalled "due to pieces of wood."
The affected nuggets were sold in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick and details on the exact items can be found on the recall listing.
Pure Honey
And also on January 13, a notification was issued for Punjab King brand Pure Honey due to chemical contamination from metronidazole.
The affected product was sold in two sizes in Ontario and Quebec. Further information on the item can be found on the CFIA listing.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.