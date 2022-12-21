6 Things I Started Buying At Bulk Barn Since The Cost Of Groceries Went Up
It shocks me every time!
No matter how I try to save, grocery prices still cause a dent in my bank account. But, recently, I've rediscovered Bulk Barn, and it really helped me save some money because it's so darn affordable!
Rather than going to the grocery store to get some seasoning for your chicken recipe and spending around $8 on a bottle, you can head to Bulk Barn and get as much as you want and as low as $1. Yeah, I was shook too.
Even though Bulk Barn doesn't sell things like produce or meats, you can still save money on a lot of the stuff you would've bought for a higher price at Loblaws or Metro.
Now, shopping at Bulk Barn is a major win for me, mainly because I love snacks and my dog. Here are six things I think are worth buying from Bulk Barn that's helped me save a few dollars.
Spices
If you enjoy cooking like me and feel like you need to update your spice rack quite often because salt and pepper just don't do it for you, then going to Bulk Barn is definitely a hack you need.
The spice section of the store, at least the one on King Street West, takes up a whole section and it's all organized in alphabetical order, which is nice, especially when you're looking for that one specific spice.
You can then take a scooper and take as much or little as you need, label it and head to the counter, where you will simply be shocked at the low prices.
I recently bought cajun seasoning from Bulk Barn and spent less than $1! Yup, let that sink in.
Nuts
As an Arab, nuts are basically a staple in my diet. There isn't a time during the day when a bag of cashews or pistachios doesn't sound like the perfect snack.
In the Middle East, many stores look like a Bulk Barn, and it's just nuts—no pun intended.
So walking around Bulk Barn in Toronto is quite nostalgic, and at the same time, the variety and prices are out of this world.
Per 100 grams, cashews cost $2.75, peanuts are $0.7, deluxe mixed nuts with walnuts are $3.26, and there are so many more options.
For context, a 700-gram pack of peanuts from the President's Choice brand is $6.99. For 700 grams from Bulk Barn, that would cost around $4.90.
Granola
If you're trying to be a healthy and conscious eating adult, then granola is probably an essential part of your morning routine. But prices vary across the board, depending on the brand you like and the flavours.
I enjoy granola with pumpkin seeds or chocolate and coconut. But I'm very picky when it comes to brands, not all of them appeal to me.
However, Bulk Barn has a whole bunch of options that vary in price, and some that caught my attention include the following:
- Tropical Escape Granola— $1.27/100g
- Love In A Bowl Granola—$1.67/100g
- Hemplicious Granola—$1.41/100g
- Yogurt's BFF Granola—$7.69/Ib
Dog treats
If you're a dog owner, you know how much money you spend on your pet—unless you're like me and just don't want to know because it's getting ridiculous. But, owning a pet is expensive, and because you love them so much, you end up spending a lot of money on things that make them happy, such as treats.
Treats, on average, cost me $10 for a bag, sometimes it's more, other times is less, but never have I spent less than a dollar on a bag of dog treats that would last over a week—and my dog Sky eats a lot of treats!
I paid $0.57 for a bag of salmon dog biscuits, and Sky absolutely loves them— they are heart-shaped too!
I also got her a chew bone for $3, which is at least $5 elsewhere.
Chocolate
Okay, this might be a hack I learned at university, but I will forever be grateful. But do you buy chocolate from the confectionary stands at Cineplex and are always shocked by how much a bag of M&M's costs?
Well, make sure to plan ahead and head to a Bulk Barn before heading into your movie. You will save so much money!
A bag of M&M's I bought from Bulk Barn recently was the most expensive thing on my list, and it cost me $4.09 for a big bag of chocolate that could've lasted an entire movie.
Also, if you have time and want to make your own popcorn before heading to the movies, Bulk Barn sells 100 grams of white popping corn for $0.48.
You can thank me later.
Snacks
Do you like corn nuts, popcorn, or chips? Then getting your snacks from Bulk Barn will not only make you feel like a kid at the supermarket again, but the options are limitless and ever so exciting.
I enjoy walking around the aisles and exploring all the options before choosing some of my favourite snacks.
Hickory sticks, raisins, and casava chips could also be on your list of snacks that you can purchase for an affordable price.
Additionally, do you consider cereal a snack or a main dish? For me, cereal is definitely a snack, and there are so many cheap options to choose from too.
Shreddies would cost you 0.97 for 100 grams, meanwhile, Cheerios are 1.27 for the same amount.