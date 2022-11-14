An American TikToker Visiting Toronto Discovered Bulk Barn & She Was 'Mind Blown'
"My jaw is on the floor."
Bulk Barn is one of Canada's most popular stores, especially when it comes to trying to save some money on groceries. Additionally, it's a store Canadians should be proud of because Americans don't have one.
There are nearly 300 Bulk Barns in Canada, but an American tiktoker visiting Toronto from Michigan discovered a Bulk Barn store and shared her incredible revelation online.
"Hey, guys, what the f*ck is a Bulk Barn? Because my mind is blown," Mason Tanner said in her TikTok.
Tanner then goes around the store describing all the different stuff you can buy at a Bulk Barn. Some of her highlights were, macaroni and cheese, chicken soup mix, ice cream, red velvet cake mix and so much more.
"This is wild!" she said. "Oh my god, this is the coolest place I've ever been."
She also discovers that you can get many different snacks, like KitKats, M&Ms, popcorn and marshmallows.
"My jaw is on the floor. This is the craziest place I've ever been," the tiktoker says as she walks around the Toronto Bulk Barn store.
One thing that shocked the content creator is that you can grab as much as one product as you'd like, calling it "the smartest sh*t" she's ever seen.
Someone commented, "I guess we really are taking Bulk Barn for granted out here."
Another person said, "as a Canadian who used to work at a Bulk Barn… this is hilarious."
"I'm f*cking mind blown, mind blown," Tanner concludes.
"We don't have much, but at least we have Bulk Barn 😂," a TikTok user admitted.