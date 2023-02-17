A Nutritionist Revealed What She Buys At Bulk Barn & There Are So Many Healthy Hidden Gems
She also listed one item she doesn't buy.
Bulk Barn is a one-stop-shop for Canadians looking for a variety of products, from candy and spices to baking accessories.
And, as a nutritionist recently documented on TikTok, it can also be a great place to pick up some really cool superfoods and healthy ingredients, many of which are actually surprising finds.
Danielle Binns, who calls herself a family nutritionist, recently posted a video showcasing the products that she buys at Bulk Barn in Canada.
To begin with, the list includes many products you'd probably expect to find at Bulk Barn.
This includes hulled hemp seeds, which she says she picks up because it's a great source of iron, and flaked nutritional yeast, because it's "fortified with vitamin B12."
Chia seeds are also on the list, with Binns noting that they're a good source of fibre and high-quality protein.
She also picks up organic coconut flour and ground almonds, as alternatives to all-purpose flour.
Unsweetened coconut is another Bulk Barn item that apparently comes nutritionist-recommended, because it's rich in fibre and MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides, a type of fat).
@daniellebinnsnutrition
Don't sleep on @bulkbarnfoods! I love being able to pick up products in the quantity I want (less food waste!). Here are some of my faves as a mom and Certified Nutritionist. 🛒 Save this post for your next shopping day! 📝 Rainbow Pasta 📝 Red Lentil Penne 📝 Hulled Hemp Seed 📝 Flaked Nutritional Yeast 📝 Organic Coconut Flour 📝 Chia Seeds 📝 Cocoa Powder 📝 Ground Almonds 📝 Shredded Unsweetened Coconut 📝 A variety of nuts 📝 Delicious & healthy teas One thing I don’t buy… powdered Mac & cheese sauce! Comment if you want a part 2 👇🏻 #bulkbarn #toronto #shopping #wholehealth #canada #toronto #groceryhaul #dinnerideas #healthylifestyle #healthydinner #rainbowpasta #healthysnacks #nutritionistrecommended #torontonutritionist #familynutritionist #familynutrition #childnutrition #childnutritionist #healthyfood #healthyliving #healthyeats #familymeals #backtoschool #canadianbusiness
Since it's also hard to leave Bulk Barn without picking up nuts, you can rest easy knowing that these too are nutritionist-approved and on Binns' list.
She also picks up healthy teas, with the camera especially focusing on varieties like ginger and turmeric green tea.
The video also sheds some light on dishes and ingredients you might not necessarily expect to be good for you.
For example, when it comes to pasta, Binns highlights the rainbow pasta because it's made with veggies like spinach, carrot and beetroot. That's one way to sneak more veggies into your diet!
She also grabs the red lentil pasta, as it's made without wheat ingredients.
Another unexpected find Binns picks up from BB is cocoa powder, as she notes that it has just one ingredient.
However, there is one BB item she very specifically mentions that she doesn't buy... and that is the mac 'n' cheese sauce mix.
While she doesn't give a specific reason, it might be safe to assume it's not the healthiest ingredient available in the store!
The video, which has now received over 29,000 views, has loads of responses with viewers chiming in with their own favourite and healthy Bulk Barn buys.
That includes items like their organic toasted coconut chips and the rainbow pasta.
Despite the healthy options, a couple of TikTokers commented that the prices at Bulk Barn can be equal to — if not more than — other stores, depending on the portions purchased.
One thing is for certain though – Bulk Barn's candy didn't make the cut. So, if you're trying to eat healthily, you might want to steer clear of the (admittedly tempting) candy section!
