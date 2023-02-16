9 Surprisingly Useful Things You Didn't Know You Could Find At Bulk Barn (PHOTOS)
From coffee mixes to toothbrushes!
Grab your shopping list, folks!
Bulk Barn might be best known for its nuts, teas, spices and candy, but the quintessential Canadian store also has a variety of products that you'd be hard-pressed to find elsewhere — and this includes some surprisingly useful picks!
From bamboo toothbrushes and unusual candies, to essential oils and mac 'n' cheese mixes, here are some products you probably didn't know you could find at your local Bulk Barn in Canada.
Mac 'n' cheese sauce mix
Mac 'n' cheese sauce mix from Bulk Barn.
Yes, Kraft Dinner is a Canadian staple, but did you know that you could also pick up mac 'n' cheese sauce mix from Bulk Barn?
If you're planning to get experimentative with your mac 'n' cheese, or simply want a truckload of the stuff to get you through the winter, now you know where to go.
Candy eyeballs
Candy eyeballs.
Bulk Barn is a baker's dream come true, with a number of really specific accessories and decorative products available.
One of the most unusual I've recently spotted is candy eyeballs.
They're exactly what they sounds like, and would probably be perfect for anyone making a themed cake (or any sort of baked treat) that needs a face and eyes.
Be it for birthday cakes or Halloween candy, these might come in handy when you least expect it.
Turmeric latte mix
Turmeric latte mix.
Bulk Barn is hands-down one of the best places to buy spices, and turmeric happens to be a pretty popular choice.
But, if you're a big fan of the turmeric latte trend specifically, you can also pick up a mixture just for that.
While this is presumably turmeric with some other spices thrown in for good measure, it is touted as a healthy option if you're looking to replace your morning coffee or tea.
Popcorn seasoning
Popcorn seasoning.
Sure, you can maybe find popcorn seasoning in other stores around Canada, but Bulk Barn should be your go-to spot because of the sheer variety of flavours on offer.
Some of the options I recently spotted were jalapeno cheese, sour cream and onion, and dill pickle, to name a few.
And, of course, you can pick up as much or as little as you want, to customize your popcorn according to taste.
That ought to spice up movie night at home, right?
Pinatas
Unicorn pinatas at Bulk Barn.
Bulk Barn isn't just great for bakers, it's also a good one-stop-shop if you're planning a party.
That means the availability of cool party accessories, including pinatas.
The specific variety on offer depends on the store you visit, but you might be able to find pinatas that are shaped as unicorns, rainbows and more.
Basil seed drinks
Drinks sold at Bulk Barn in Toronto.
While you may not necessarily associate Bulk Barn with having a huge selection of pop, the store does have a number of super unique choices.
This includes everything from sparkling water beverages to creamy root beer.
Another unusual offering? A basil seed drink. Who knew?
Bamboo tooth brushes
Bamboo toothbrushes.
A toothbrush is likely not something you'd think to pick up from Bulk Barn.
That being said, the store does sell a bunch of bamboo toothbrushes. These are versions made with eco-friendly ingredients and are said to be much better for the planet than their regular plastic counterparts.
So, if you have been thinking about switching to a more environmentally-friendly option, this is not a bad idea.
Block soap
Soap at Bulk Barn.
If you're a fan of block soap, Bulk Barn has those, too.
The store sells soap in a variety of unusual scents, from sea salt and olive oil, to bee pollen.
Of course, using block soap instead of liquid soap is another way to cut down on your plastic and packaging consumption, meaning it's another eco-friendly choice.
Essential oils
Essential oil at Bulk Barn.
And, finally, if you love your essential oils, Bulk Barn has a wide variety of scents on offer.
This includes everything from lavender and lemongrass, to sweet orange and peppermint.
So, whether you want to use some in a diffuser or dab some on your skin, there are plenty of options at BB.
Happy shopping, Canada!