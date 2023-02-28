7 Things I'm Exclusively Buying From Bulk Barn Since I Discovered It In 2023 (PHOTOS)
The freshly-ground peanut butter alone is worth the trek, in my opinion. 🙌
As a newcomer to Canada, I've been pretty late in discovering Bulk Barn and its quirky assortment of goods.
However, ever since visiting Bulk Barn in Canada for the first time earlier this year, I can honestly say I'm pretty hooked.
As I learned the hard way, some products can actually end up being more expensive than regular grocery stores, especially if you want large quantities.
However, there are so many specialty and niche products at Bulk Barn that I haven't seen anywhere else, and the fact that I can buy as little or as much as I want is a real game-changer.
So, here are some staples that I'll always buy from Bulk Barn and why they just make so much sense for me.
Specialty flours
Flour options at Bulk Barn.
Like many people, I discovered bread-baking during the pandemic, and now it's a favourite pastime of mine.
While finding regular all-purpose flour isn't difficult (not now, anyway!), Bulk Barn totally won me over with its selection of other flours.
From coconut flour to buckwheat flour and oat flour, the options are brilliant and I love how I can select the exact quantity I need for baking.
Usually, I just add a small portion of different flours to regular all-purpose flour to bump up the health benefits.
It's awesome that I can experiment with different flours from Bulk Barn without having to buy a whole huge sack that will sit in my kitchen taking up space.
Peanut butter
Grind-your-own peanut butter machines at Bulk Barn.
The fact that you can grind your own peanut butter is worth the trek to Bulk Barn, in my opinion.
I'm not sure why I love it so much, but it might be a touch of nostalgia as my local store in Dubai offered a similar service.
It's so helpful that I can buy smaller quantities to use as and when I need it, and the fact that it's made in front of me means unnecessary preservatives are kept to a minimum.
Sunflower seed butter
Sunflower seed butter at Bulk Barn.
I'll admit that the nut butter section is another of my favourite things about Bulk Barn.
Sure, freshly-ground peanut butter is great, but it doesn't stop there. There's also honey roasted peanut butter and almond butter.
And, if you want to try something new, there's also cashew butter, hazelnut butter and sunflower seed butter in giant vats.
I haven't been able to find such a variety in other stores and it's great because you can take a sample size to see if you like it before committing to an entire jar.
I tried sunflower seed butter recently, and I honestly have no regrets.
Oats
Oats from Bulk Barn.
Oats are a kitchen staple for me and I always like having a good stock of these for breakfasts.
One of my favourite Bulk Barn finds is jumbo rolled oats, because I just love the larger flakes.
The fact that a huge bag costs me just 0.35 cents (per 100 grams) is another reason to buy oats from Bulk Barn every time.
Keep in mind the exact price may vary according to your location, though!
Spices
Spices at Bulk Barn.
One of my all-time favourite things about Bulk Barn has been picking up spices, so that I can experiment with different cuisines.
From souvlaki seasoning to shawarma seasoning, the variety is completely mind-bending, and I've been picking up small varieties to (sorry about the pun) spice up my meal times.
Bulk Barn even offers an "ultimate seasoning" that I haven't tried yet. But it's next on the list!
Hot chocolate mixes
Peanut butter crunch hot chocolate from Bulk Barn.
Hot chocolate deserves space on a kitchen shelf during Canadian winters, and I love trying new varieties.
This is why it blows my mind that — not only do you get hot chocolate at Bulk Barn — there are also other hot chocolate flavours to try, from peanut butter crunch to salted caramel.
If you want to try something new, you could also buy cocoa powder or chocolate chips from Bulk Barn to customize your drink.
Wooden toothbrushes
Bamboo toothbrushes.
I started buying bamboo toothbrushes a few years ago when I realized that they didn't really make a big difference to me, but are probably so much better for the planet.
After moving to Canada, I looked for them in physical stores everywhere, but didn't see them around too much (I could find them on Amazon, naturally, but only in large sets).
However, I love that I can pick up singular bamboo toothbrushes from Bulk Barn.
