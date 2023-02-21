Costco Canada Is Having A Sale On Outdoor Essentials & You Can Level Up Your Patio For Spring
Deals are available on patio furniture, garden storage, grills and more. ☀️
There is a Costco Canada sale happening right now and you can find deals on so many products that will help you level up your patio for when the weather gets warm.
Costco's spend more, save more offer gets you up to $500 off with this patio, lawn and garden online sale.
It's for a limited time though, so you can only shop the deals on the Canadian site until February 26.
When you spend from $1,000 to $1,499.99, you'll get $200 off and when you buy between $1,500 to $1,999.99 worth of goods, you'll save $300.
You'll get $400 off your purchase when you spend from $2,000 to $2,999.99 and $500 off on $3,000 or more.
You don't have to spend those amounts on one product, you can add a bunch of items in the outdoor sale to your cart and if your total meets the spending thresholds then you'll get the money off.
Here are a few products you can find with Costco's sale on patio furniture, garden storage, grills and more to get ready for spring and summer.
Keter Elite Shed
Keter Elite Shed.
Price: $499.99
Details: This shed provides storage for your garden tools, outdoor accessories and more. It's made of weather-resistant resin and has a textured wooden look.
Yardistry Gazebo 12 ft. x 10 ft. with Aluminium Roof
Yardistry Gazebo 12 ft. x 10 ft. with Aluminium Roof.
Price: $1,999.99
Details: You can dine, lounge and enjoy the season outside under this gazebo with an aluminum roof that you can put in your backyard. Plus, Costco claims it's made with responsibly and sustainably sourced wood.
Nexgrill Cast Aluminum Table Top Propane Gas Grill
Nexgrill Cast Aluminum Table Top Propane Gas Grill.
Price: $159.99
Details: This portable tabletop grill has a heavy-duty, corrosion-resistant lid and firebox so it can withstand transportation and cooking.
It has cast iron cooking grids that are built to retain heat and for easy cleaning. With 203 square inches of cooking space and a domed lid, there's space to grill whatever you want.
Austin 4-piece Patio Conversation Set
Austin 4-piece Patio Conversation Set.
Price: $2,999.99
Details: With this patio set, you get a sofa, two armchairs and a coffee table. All of the pieces are made with rust-proof brushed aluminum and the cushions have washable covers made of durable fabrics.
You also get four throw pillows to give your outdoor space a bit of style.
Outdoor Steel Fireplace with cooking grill
Outdoor Steel Fireplace with cooking grill.
Price: $449.99
Details: This wood-burning outdoor fireplace has 360-degree views of the blaze but is safe with a spark guard protector. Also, there is a swing out, height-adjustable grill so you can cook on the open flames or roast marshmallows for s'mores.
Seasons Sentry 3.35 m (11 ft.) Round Solar LED Cantilever Umbrella
Seasons Sentry 3.35 m (11 ft.) Round Solar LED Cantilever Umbrella.
Price: $899.99
Details: With this outdoor patio umbrella, there are lights on it that offer up to eight hours of illumination with a fully charged battery. The canopy rotates 360 degrees and angles up or down so you can get shade whenever you want.
Mesh 5-piece Patio Bar-Height Dining Set
Mesh 5-piece Patio Bar-Height Dining Set.
Price: $599.99
Details: If you have a smaller outdoor space like a balcony, this five-piece dining set has four chairs that can be stacked and a table that has a slot for an umbrella if you need shade.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
