8 Sephora Dupes That I Buy At Shoppers Drug Mart & The Savings Are So Worth It
From lotion to mascara.
I love a good Sephora haul, but my bank account can't say the same. All those high-end beauty products can really add up, and sometimes, you have to look elsewhere to save some dough.
I scouted out eight dupes at Shoppers Drug Mart that I like just as much or sometimes even more than Sephora products. These items come at a lower price point but are still great quality. From lotions to mascara, here are some of my favourite Sephora dupes at Shoppers Drug Mart.
L'Oréal Voluminous Mascara
L'Oréal Voluminous Mascara.
Price: $11.99 +
Details: When it comes to mascara, this product is the holy grail, and I'd take it over the popular Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara ($37 at Sephora) any day. The simple brush adds volume and length without making my lashes clumpy, and the waterproof version is super easy to remove.
Physicians Formula Mineral Glow Pearls
Physicians Formula Mineral Glow Pearls.
Price: $23.99+
Details: If you're looking for a bit of extra shimmer, this powder palette from Physicians Formula is a must-try. The product contains mineral pearl extract and you can create a subtle or glamorous highlight effect depending on how much you put on. It comes in three different colours, and it's a great alternative to Benefit's Dandelion Twinkle Highlighter at Sephora.
NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick
NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick.
Price: $13.99+
Details: This liquid lipstick is comparable to the Sephora cream lip stain (also one of my favourite beauty products) and it comes at a cheaper price. The NYX product is designed to last for up to 16 hours on your lips, and it isn't drying like a lot of other liquid lipsticks I've tried.
CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion
CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion.
Price: $19.99 +
Details: This is one of my all-time favourite skincare products. It's a lot cheaper than the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration at Sephora and I find it has the same results. It's super hydrating, great for sensitive skin, and has never broken me out. Plus, the bottle lasts forever.
Marcelle Double Precision Liquid Eyeliner Pen
Marcelle Double Precision Liquid Eyeliner Pen.
Price: $14.99 +
Details: If you're in need of a liquid eyeliner, look no further than this product by Marcelle. The liner comes with two pens in different thicknesses so you can create a variety of looks. It's hypoallergenic, long-lasting, and doesn't dry up quickly, which was an issue I had with the Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner by Stila at Sephora.
Vaseline Original Lip Balm
Vaseline Original Lip Balm.
Price: $6.49 +
Details: The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at Sephora seems to get all the hype, and while I do love it, this lip balm by Vaseline is cheaper and just as effective. After trying so many lip balms that irritated my skin or weren't moisturizing enough, I stumbled upon this unassuming product, and I've been obsessed with it ever since.
OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Body Lotion
OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Body Lotion.
Price: $13.49 +
Details: Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream at Sephora is hands-down my favourite body lotion ever, but at $63 for a standard size, it physically pains me to buy this regularly. The OGX coconut lotion is a great dupe. No, it doesn't smell exactly the same, but it does have a similar tropical scent, and you don't have to cringe at the checkout.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick.
Price: $11.99 +
Details: Revlon takes the cake when it comes to lipstick. There are so many colours available in classy black containers. These lipsticks never dry my lips out, and I much prefer them to Sephora's Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Bold High Pigment Lipstick. My favourite shades are Wine with Everything and Rose Velvet.
