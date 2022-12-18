Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

8 Sephora Dupes That I Buy At Shoppers Drug Mart & The Savings Are So Worth It

From lotion to mascara.

Ontario Associate Editor
Shoppers Drug Mart storefront. Right: Hand holding coconut oil lotion.

I love a good Sephora haul, but my bank account can't say the same. All those high-end beauty products can really add up, and sometimes, you have to look elsewhere to save some dough.

I scouted out eight dupes at Shoppers Drug Mart that I like just as much or sometimes even more than Sephora products. These items come at a lower price point but are still great quality. From lotions to mascara, here are some of my favourite Sephora dupes at Shoppers Drug Mart.

L'Oréal Voluminous Mascara

\u200bL'Or\u00e9al Voluminous Mascara.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $11.99 +

Details: When it comes to mascara, this product is the holy grail, and I'd take it over the popular Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara ($37 at Sephora) any day. The simple brush adds volume and length without making my lashes clumpy, and the waterproof version is super easy to remove.

Find it on Shoppers Drug Mart

Physicians Formula Mineral Glow Pearls

\u200bPhysicians Formula Mineral Glow Pearls.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $23.99+

Details: If you're looking for a bit of extra shimmer, this powder palette from Physicians Formula is a must-try. The product contains mineral pearl extract and you can create a subtle or glamorous highlight effect depending on how much you put on. It comes in three different colours, and it's a great alternative to Benefit's Dandelion Twinkle Highlighter at Sephora.

Find it on Shoppers Drug Mart

NYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick

\u200bNYX Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $13.99+

Details: This liquid lipstick is comparable to the Sephora cream lip stain (also one of my favourite beauty products) and it comes at a cheaper price. The NYX product is designed to last for up to 16 hours on your lips, and it isn't drying like a lot of other liquid lipsticks I've tried.

Find it on Shoppers Drug Mart

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion

\u200bCeraVe Moisturizing Lotion.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $19.99 +

Details: This is one of my all-time favourite skincare products. It's a lot cheaper than the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration at Sephora and I find it has the same results. It's super hydrating, great for sensitive skin, and has never broken me out. Plus, the bottle lasts forever.

Find it on Shoppers Drug Mart

Marcelle Double Precision Liquid Eyeliner Pen

\u200bMarcelle Double Precision Liquid Eyeliner Pen.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $14.99 +

Details: If you're in need of a liquid eyeliner, look no further than this product by Marcelle. The liner comes with two pens in different thicknesses so you can create a variety of looks. It's hypoallergenic, long-lasting, and doesn't dry up quickly, which was an issue I had with the Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner by Stila at Sephora.

Find it on Shoppers Drug Mart

Vaseline Original Lip Balm

Vaseline Original Lip Balm.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $6.49 +

Details: The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask at Sephora seems to get all the hype, and while I do love it, this lip balm by Vaseline is cheaper and just as effective. After trying so many lip balms that irritated my skin or weren't moisturizing enough, I stumbled upon this unassuming product, and I've been obsessed with it ever since.

Find it on Shoppers Drug Mart

OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Body Lotion

\u200bOGX Coconut Miracle Oil Body Lotion.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $13.49 +

Details: Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream at Sephora is hands-down my favourite body lotion ever, but at $63 for a standard size, it physically pains me to buy this regularly. The OGX coconut lotion is a great dupe. No, it doesn't smell exactly the same, but it does have a similar tropical scent, and you don't have to cringe at the checkout.

Find it on Shoppers Drug Mart

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: $11.99 +

Details: Revlon takes the cake when it comes to lipstick. There are so many colours available in classy black containers. These lipsticks never dry my lips out, and I much prefer them to Sephora's Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Bold High Pigment Lipstick. My favourite shades are Wine with Everything and Rose Velvet.

Find it on Shoppers Drug Mart

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
