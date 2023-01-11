Toronto TikToker Paid $0.51 For This Shoppers Drug Mart Haul & Here's How (VIDEO)
That's over $90 in savings!
Groceries, rent, and other expenses can quickly add up and it always feels good to save a few bucks here and there. This Toronto TikToker managed to save so much that her Shoppers Drug Mart haul cost her less than a dollar.
Diana Skakavac is a Toronto-based couponer who shares all sorts of money-saving hacks on her TikTok account. She recently posted a video where she bought a number of items from Shoppers Drug Mart for a grand total of $0.51.
@havecouponswilltravel Breakdown below 👇 . The Gillette gift packs are, well, a gift 😜 & Enfamil formula will be donated. . Breakdown — 2 * Gillette gift packs @ $19.99 = $39.98 Doritos Dinamita chips @ $4.99 Enfamil Nursette Bottles @ $12.99 Ivanhoe Snacks @ $5.99 3 * Armstrong Cheese @ $6.69 = $20.07 — Subtotal: $84.12 Total after tax: $90.75 — Total AFTER COUPONS: $47.77 (paid out of pocket) -37260 ($37.26) earned in points = $10.51 -$10.00 cashback from Checkout51 = $0.51 — = $0.51 for all. . #canadiancouponer#canadiancouponing#couponingincanada#coupons#vancouver#calgary#edmonton#winnipeg#toronto#ontario#montreal#ottawa#halifax#quebec#canadian#canada#groceries#inflation#savingmoney#groceryshopping#shoppersdrugmart#pcoptimum#haul#haulpost#canadianhaul#christmas#canadianchristmas#groceryhaul#couponinghaul#gillette♬ original sound - Kameron | Lawyer Influencer
In the video, Skakavac revealed how she saved over $90 through coupons, points offers, and other hacks. Her haul included two Gillette gift packs, cheese, chips, and more and came to a total of $90.75.
After applying her coupons, the total was $47.77, and she earned $47.26 in points and cash back, bringing her final cost to $0.51.
Skakavac told Narcity that she first got into couponing in mid 2020 and that it seemed like "the natural next step on [her] journey" as she'd always been interested in saving money.
"For the best savings I always start with the weekly flyers and go from there to see what I can price match, get points on, or combine with coupons and cashback," she said.
She has some advice for those who want start saving on their shopping, too.
"I recommend you start with the basics," she explained. "Shop the flyer and look for sale prices at a store you already frequent. If there’s one in your area, consider shopping at a grocery store that offers price matching [...] Check if your store has a discount section for bakery, produce, meat, and other items to snag quick deals on staples."
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.