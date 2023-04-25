A TikToker Shared How She Got $160 Off Pricey Beauty Items At Shoppers Drug Mart (VIDEO)
Drunk Elephant, Too Faced and more! 👀
Life's gotten pretty expensive in Canada recently, so stocking up on expensive cosmetics and skincare items can be a drag — but there are ways to save money if you utilize some hacks and tips!
TikToker @alexandra_reynoldss shared how she was able to knock $160 off of her bill while shopping at the Beauty Boutique at Shoppers Drug Mart and you'll want to take note.
"Come with me to spend my Shoppers Optimum points during their Bonus Redemption Event," the TikToker said as she entered the Canadian drug store.
"I have 100,000 points so I get to redeem $140 worth of products," she explained.
Her first stop at the store was to the Drunk Elephant section, which can be quite pricey.
"I've tried this serum before and I loved it so I'm gonna restock it," she explained of the $63 product.
Her next stop was at the Too Faced display where she picked up a $45 Born This Way concealer.
"I also saw this really good deal to buy two mascarsa for $48," she said as she added that to her basket.
"And lastly, I'm trying the Clarins lip oil because I've heard really good things," she said of the $32 item.
When it came time to checkout, the cashier gave her "tons of free samples" and her bill came to $212.44.
With her points and the bonus she got for redeeming them, it brought her bill down to $52.44.
In total, after using a gift card towards her balance, her bill came to $10.63.
Not too shabby!
Signing up for a rewards card is free and can be done online through PC Optimum — as well, points can be collected at Loblaws, NoFrills, and Esso, so you can shop for your necessities and then pick up your beauty items when Shoppers is doing a Redemention Event!
Shoppers hasn't announced when their next event will be, but keep an eye out so you can get in on the savings.
As well, if you're looking for some beauty inspo, an ex-Sephora employee shared the best dupes you can get at Shoppers and it could save you even more!
