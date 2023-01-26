An Ex-Sephora Worker Shared The Best Dupes You Can Get At Shoppers Drug Mart & Hello, Savings
Sephora Canada is known for its wide array of luxury beauty products, but many of them aren't always super friendly on your wallet.
If you're looking for something similar that won't break the bank, a former Sephora employee has shared dupes you can get at Shoppers Drug Mart that are just as good as the real thing.
TikToker Catherine Lockhart (@catherine_lockhart) shared some of her favourite drugstore dupes for Sephora products that she says are "just as good, if not better," in a series of videos.
"I used to work at Sephora, so if I use something from the drugstore, you know it's gotta be good," she said in a clip posted to the app.
Here are five Sephora dupes she shared that you can find at Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada.
L'Oréal True Match Nude serum foundation
L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum.
According to Lockhart, the formula and finish of the L'Oréal True Match Nude serum foundation is "very similar" to the popular Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation.
She recommends it if you want something "with a little more coverage."
While the Armani foundation retails for an eye-watering $82, the L'Oréal foundation can be purchased for $28 at Shoppers Drug Mart.
e.l.f. 16hr Camo Concealer
e.l.f Cosmetics 16hr Camo Concealer.
Lockhart says the e.l.f. 16hr Camo Concealer is a great alternative to the Kosas Revealer Brightening Concealer sold at Sephora.
"The Kosas concealer is my ultimate holy grail, but this e.l.f concealer comes very, very close," she says.
She says that while the full-coverage e.l.f concealer doesn't have as dewy of a finish as the Kosas concealer, the e.l.f version is "beautiful."
"It stays all day, doesn't crease on me — I love her."
While the Kosas concealer will set you back by $37, the e.l.f concealer is just over $8.49 at Shoppers.
Revlon Colorstay Concealer
Lockhart shares that she uses Revlon's ColorStay Skin Awaken concealer in a deeper shade as a cream bronzer.
"This works very similarly to the Charlotte Tilbury [Hollywood Contour Wand]," she said, pointing out that the products even have similar applicators.
"It blends really easily, it's a good colour and it lasts all day," she said.
Charlotte Tilbury's contour wands went viral on TikTok last year, so not only are they more expensive, but they can also be harder to find.
While CT's version will set you back by $52, the Revlon concealer is just $12 right now at Shoppers Drug Mart.
L'Oréal Glow Paradise Balm-In-Lipstick
L'Oréal Glow Paradise Balm-In-Lipstick.
If you're a fan of the now viral Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk Lipstick, Lockhart shares in a follow-up video that this lip balm-lipstick hybrid from L'Oréal delivers a super similar result.
She says that the balm in the shade "Mulberry Bliss" is "the best colour dupe [she's] found for Pillowtalk."
"If you like the colour of Pillowtalk but you want more of a sheer, shiny lipstick, this is a really great one," she says.
While CT's Pillowtalk Lipstick retails for $40, you can get the L'Oréal lip balm for $11 at Shoppers Drug Mart.
L'Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara Primer
L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara primer.
"This is an incredible lash primer," Lockhart says in part three of her series.
She shares that the L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara primer works just as well as pricier options sold at Sephora, like the Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer.
While the Lancôme primer costs $38.50 at Sephora, you can get the L'Oréal mascara primer for $18.49 at Shoppers.
