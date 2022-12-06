9 Sephora Canada Products Under $30 That Are Totally Worth Your Money
If you're going to buy something from Sephora, it should probably be these.
If you're like me, you could probably easily spend your entire paycheque at Sephora Canada on their coveted makeup, skincare and haircare products.
But if you're looking for what's really worth your hard-earned money, look no further. These nine products deliver the most bang for your buck and won't cost you more than $30.
They're also currently all on sale! Sephora's Gifts For All Event allows Beauty Insiders to take 20% off their entire purchase, meaning you could score an extra discount on these already low prices.
Here are nine Sephora products I think are absolutely worth the cash.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Price: $21
Details: If you're not a fan of false eyelashes, this mascara can give you the falsies look without all the hassle.
Maybe it's the shape of the brush, the formula of the mascara, or a combination of both, but somehow this product lengthens, adds volume and darkens lashes so they always come out looking great.
I find that full-size mascaras often dry out very quickly, so the mini is the perfect bang for your buck. Definitely add to your cart if you want tons of questions, like "are those your real lashes??"
Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel
Price: $29.50
Details: This gel is a quick and easy way to give your brows a laminated look, and really locks hairs into place.
I like to use it with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz brow pencil to really give my brows definition and keep them neat and tidy all day long.
The small tube also seems to last forever, making it definitely worth the cash!
Christophe Robin Mini Shade Variation Hair Mask
Price: $24
Details: This is more for my blondes out there, although Christophe Robin does offer masks for other hair colours too.
This purple treatment works to neutralize yellow or brassy tones in lightened hair, and is especially great for those with light shades of blonde hair.
The mini is great for multiple uses, or perfect if you want to try it out before committing to a larger size.
MAC Cosmetics Mini MAC Lipstick
Price: $18
Details: If you wear MAC lipstick, you probably know that those tubes can last forever. I find a great way to save some money is to purchase the mini sizes, rather than the full tubes, which will probably be well past their "best before" date before you've gone through them.
Sephora has the minis in several shades, including the classic Velvet Teddy, a perfect neutral that always gets compliments.
Beautyblender
Price: $26
Details: The Beautyblender effectively changed makeup application when it came out, and today it's still one of the best makeup sponges available.
While there are definitely some cheaper alternatives that could be comparable, I always end up going back to Beautyblender for its one-of-a-kind feel and flawless application. And, on sale, it's even cheaper!
First Aid Beauty Mini KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub
Price: $16
Details: This exfoliating body scrub is meant to smooth skin and get rid of the bumpy texture associated with keratosis pilaris. However, I find it works great as an exfoliator for your feet.
With pumice buffing beads to remove dead skin cells and glycolic and lactic acids, this product is perfect for keeping feet soft and smooth, especially during the dry months of winter.
Color Wow Mini Dreamcoat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
Price: $14.50
Details: The spray by Color Wow is a game-changer for those who style their hair with heat.
The spray blocks humidity and delivers a glossy, sleek finish to the hair, making it a must-use product before a blowout.
The product lasts through multiple washes, so you don't need to use it every time you style your hair. While it does come in a larger size, the mini size (which is only $14.50) lasts surprisingly long and is also great for those who want to give the spray a try.
Maison Louis Marie Perfume Oil Rollerball
Price: $20
Details: I love having a scent in my purse for touch-ups throughout the day, and this rollerball fragrance by Maison Louis Marie is super easy to toss in my bag when I'm heading out.
Because it's an oil in a rollerball, a little really goes a long way with these guys, so you can definitely get your money's worth out of them.
They come in a few different scents, but if you're a fan of earthy, warm scents, I recommend the No.09 Vallée de Farney, which has notes of grapefruit, cedarwood, patchouli, orange and black pepper.
Moroccanoil
Price: $20
Details: This is a classic for a reason! Moroccanoil is always great to have on hand to smooth hair and deliver a hit of shine, and also smells great.
The oil can be used on any hair type and can be used on damp or dry hair. You don't need too use much of this product on your hair at a time, so you can get tons of use out of the mini size, which is only $20.
