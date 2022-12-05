A Massive Sephora Canada Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Big On So Many Pricey Products
You can get a discount on luxury skincare, beauty tools and more!
If you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Sephora's got your shopping basket covered with a huge sale where you can score a great discount on tons of their most popular products.
Sephora Canada's Gifts For All Event is on now, offering discounts across Sephora stores and sitewide on everything from haircare to skincare and makeup.
With the promotion, Beauty Insiders can take 20% off their entire purchase, meaning you can stock up on products, purchase gifts and stocking stuffers or try something new and get money off.
The discount comes after Sephora's Black Friday and Cyber Week promotions, which offered discounts on a selection of products, rather than across the store.
Notably, the discount is the same amount that VIB Rouge members (the highest tier of Sephora's Beauty Insider program) get during many of Sephora's other sales, like their recent Holiday Savings event.
This means you could get the same discount that's usually only offered to those who spend $1,000 at Sephora in a year.
With the promotion, you can save on some of Sephora's best-selling items, like the Dior Lip Glow Oil or the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush from Rare Beauty, a line of products by Selena Gomez.
You could also use this as an opportunity to stock up on gifts and stocking stuffers, like Sephora's value sets or mini items.
As part of the savings event, you can also get 30% off Sephora Collection products, including makeup, skincare and beauty tools.
If you're not already part of Sephora's Beauty Insider program, you can join for free to take advantage of the discount.
Being a Beauty Insider also comes with other perks, like access to special beauty offers and other yearly sales, a free gift on your birthday and the ability to accumulate points per spend, which you can redeem for rewards items or even money off your purchase.
The sale is on now until December 11, 2022, for Beauty Insiders of all tiers. To get the discount, you can use the code GETGIFTING online or present the offer in-store. The code is for one-time use, so make it count!
