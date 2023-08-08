TikTokers Are Sharing The Best Sephora Make-Up Dupes & You Can Save So Much Money
Anyone who regularly shops at Sephora for make-up or skincare essentials knows how quickly those products add up when it comes time to pay up at the counter.
A new trend has picked up on TikTok where influencers have taken it upon themselves to find Sephora dupes of popular beauty products and the items not only look just as good but are bound to save you a lot of money.
If you love brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, and Drunk Elephant, then you'll want to check out some of the dupes in our list below.
From primers to bronzers and lipsticks, here are the best dupes for Sephora products we could find.
Foundations and concealers
We've seen several TikTokers agree that NARS Light Reflecting Foundation, which retails for $66, can be easily replaced by L'Oréal's True Match Plumping Tinted Serum and it's a fraction of the cost at around $20. TikToker @kellystrackofficial says the L'Oréal serum is super similar, also blends like a dream and is lightweight on the skin.
If you've seen any dupes videos on TikTok, then you've likely seen the most popular one for the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter which costs $66.50 at Sephora. If you want to save some cash, try out the e.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter which TikTokers says is equally as good, if not better.
Many of us love Kosas Brightening Concealer, but we don't love the $40 price tag. Fear not because apparently the Physician's Formula Butter Glow Concealer is just as hydrating and brightening. It also costs half the price.
If you're more of a Tarte lover and your go-to concealer is the $42 Tarte Shape Tape Concealer then you should check out the e.l.f. Camo Concealer which retails for about $6 on Amazon or the L'Oréal Paris Infalliable Concealer which sells for about $20.
Primers, setting powders and setting mists
The MILK Hydra Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer, which sells for a whopping $49, seems to be super popular among TikTokers. However, many have found an easy replacement with the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer and the price difference is significant at $13.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart.
TikToker @krity_s says the Hard Candy Hydrating Primer found at Walmart is also a great alternative.
Once your make-up is complete your final go-to product may be the HUDA BEAUTY setting powder which retails for $51 at Sephora.
If you want basically an identical product for way less money then try out the Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder which sells for about $15 at Shoppers. If you're wondering just how they stack up, TikToker @ishraani did a full comparison and even asked her partner if they saw a difference. The answer is no they did not.
If you're a fan of Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray that retails for $51.50, then you may want to try the Milani Make It Last setting mist, which you can find at Shoppers and Walmart.
Contours and blushes
The go-to face contour at Sephora seems to be the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand which is sold for $57. Thanks to e.l.f. there is now a much more affordable option that TikTokers are raving about. It's the e.l.f. beauty wand which sells for about $12 at Walmart.
Same goes for the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand in the colour "pinkgasm" which can be swapped for the e.l.f. beauty wand in "berry radiant." TikToker @kellystrackofficial says the e.l.f. wand is very similar and even more pigmented than the Charlotte Tilbury one.
If your go-to blush has been the $21 NARS blush in the shade "orgasm" at Sephora, a good dupe according to TikToker @krity_s is the Milani baked blush in the colour "dolce pink."
Rare Beauty's liquid blushes have become all the rage online, but if you're looking for something that's a bit more affordable, TikToker @krity_s found some really great alternatives.
If you like Rare Beauty blush in the colour "joy" then try out e.l.f.'s Putty Blush in the colour "Bahamas." If the Rare Beauty liquid blush in "encourage" is more your vibe, then try the NYX Sweet Cheeks in the shade "baby doll."
What is the dupe for Drunk Elephant bronzing drops?
Drunk Elephant's D'Bronzi Bronzing Drops have been all over TikTok in recent months, but at $50 at Sephora, getting that bronze glow is not really affordable.
Thankfully content creators have found a cheaper alternative with the Physician's Formula Butter Glow Liquid Bronzer which you can find at Shoppers for $23.
Another popular dupe online has been the L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion which sells for about $20 on Amazon.
Brow product dupes
Full and beautifully styled brows have become a beauty trend online and we're all for it.
However, keeping your brows in place can be pricey, especially when products like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze sell for $30 at Sephora.
Luckily e.l.f.'s Brow Lift is a great dupe and also budget-friendly at $8. TikToker @krity_s says the product will ensure your brows don't move "all day long."
Lip dupes
Charlotte Tilbury's lipstick in the shade "pillow talk" has been a hit for a while now and we're happy to say that you no longer need to spend around $48 for a lipstick. That's because the L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in the shade "Nu Impertinent" is apparently very similar and it only costs $15.99 at Shoppers.
Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb is another popular lip product, but TikToker @lolo-lehnen has found a budget-friendly dupe with Maybelline's Lifter Gloss. In comparison, Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb retails at $27 at Sephora vs. the Maybelline gloss which retails for about $15 at Shoppers.
Lastly, if your nighttime routine always includes the Laneige Lip Mask, then you may want to try e.l.f.'s new Squeeze Me Lip Balm which TikToker @kellystrackofficial says gives the same look.
So next time you're heading to Sephora, you may want to check TikTok first because chances are you can find a cheaper version of the product and save your money for something else!