Shoppers Drug Mart Now Carries These Body Shop Favourites & Here's Where You Can Stock Up
It's almost Body Butter season, folks.
Fall is almost here, and if your skin is craving a little extra moisture, you can now pick up some of The Body Shop's fan-favourite products at Shoppers Drug Mart.
On Monday, August 28, the two companies announced that certain products from The Body Shop are now available at 25 brick-and-mortar Shoppers Drug Mart locations, with an additional 25 stores set to carry the items in early October.
As well, you can buy The Body Shop items through the Shoppers website, meaning you can likely use your PC Optimum points to score some of your favourite lotions and potions.
As for what's going to be available at Shoppers, you can expect to see the brand's "ethically sourced and sustainably made products including bath, body, hair, and skin care" from some of their most popular lines like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Edelweiss, Tea Tree and Hemp.
Right now on the Shoppers website, you can add products like Almond Milk Body Scrub, British Rose Body Yogurt, Edelweiss Bouncy Night Mask and Mango Body Butter to your cart, among many other options.
Here are the 25 Shoppers locations where you can find Body Shop products:
- 20 Dellridge Lane, Bedford, Nova Scotia
- 6681 Mary Ellen Drive, Nanaimo, B.C.
- 16050 24th Avenue, Unit 105 Surrey, B.C.
- 2888 Granville St., Vancouver, B.C.
- 1644 Hillside Avenue, Victoria, B.C.
- 275 Fourth Avenue, Building E, St. Catharines, ON
- 5230 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke, ON
- 2501 Third Line, Building B, Oakville, ON
- 741 Lansdowne Street West, Peterborough, ON
- 298 John Street, Thornhill, ON
- 351 Cornwall Road, Olde Oakville Marketplace, Oakville, ON
- 4000 Highway #7, Woodbridge, ON
- 658 Erb Street West, Waterloo, ON
- 25 Industrial Street, Unit B, Toronto, ON
- 390 North Front Street, Belleville, ON
- 510 Exmouth Street, Sarnia, ON
- 18293 Yonge Street, East Gwillimbury, ON
- 100 Anderson Road Southeast #356, Calgary, AB
- 1485 Portage Avenue Unit L178, Winnipeg, MB
- 1804 McOrmond Drive, Saskatoon, SK
- 8600 Franklin Avenue Unit 500, Fort McMurray, AB
- 15969 97th Street Northwest, Edmonton, AB
- 19489 Seton Crescent Southeast Unit 106, Calgary, AB
- 112 Riverstone Ridge Unit 103, Fort McMurray, AB
- 28 Crowfoot Terrace Northwest, Calgary, AB
