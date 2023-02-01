Calgary Sephora Workers On TikTok Revealed Their Fave Dupes & Some Are Way Cheaper (VIDEO)
Time to save some money!
Makeup is pricey, that's no secret — so any and all dupes are very welcome. These Sephora workers on TikTok chimed in with their expert makeup opinion on the best Sephora dupes out there.
Employees from Calgary's Sephora South Trail Crossing store came through with their top dupe recommendations from a mascara that won't break the bank to a reasonably priced foundation from the popular beauty store.
The video already has over a million views, and people in the comments are seconding a lot of the recommendations, so you can buy with confidence.
"I was gatekeeping the Sephora Size Up mascara," one TikToker wrote.
Get your credit card ready and head to Sephora, because here are some premium dupes, recommended by the workers themselves.
@sephora.southtrail
Come visit us at Sephora South Trail Crossing for more dupe recommendations (and also because we’re the first free-standing Sephora in Calgary 🥳) #calgary #yyc #makeuptrends #charlottetilbury #tarte #fenty #drunkelephant #saie #dbronzidrops #summerfridays
Jouer Essential Hydrating Lip Oil
If you've been dreaming of the Dior Lip Glow Oil, but don't want to drop $50, this is your solution. It might still seem expensive at $28 but at least you're saving something.
Sephora Size Up Volumizing Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara is a go-to for makeup lovers, but one worker said that the Sephora brand mascara is a total dupe.
Considering it's only $16, and the Too Faced one is $37, it's worth a try.
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
This $39 glow wand is still expensive, but compared to the $58 Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, it's kinda a good deal. One of the Sephora workers said this is a great dupe for the popular foundation.
A Sephora review even backed up this claim saying that the Tarte product "is similar to Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter - but the Tarte formula is a lot better IMO."
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop'lit All-Over Glow Enhancer
Drunk Elephant has cute branding and everything, but their D-Bronzi Drops go for $48, while Fenty's All-Over Skin Glow is apparently a dupe for slightly less at $44.
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter
If you want to save more than $4 on a Drunk Elephant dupe, a different Sephora worker recommended the $40 MILK Bionic Liquid Bronzer or the $36 Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter in the shade "sunglow."
Sephora Outrageous Plump Intense Hydrating Lip Gloss
Many people know and love the welcomed sting of that Too Faced lip plumper, but is it worth the $39 price tag? Maybe, yes.
But still, if you can go for the Sephora lip plumper you'll save big because it's only $17.
Sephora Best Skin Ever Full Coverage Multi-Use Concealer
That Tarte Shape Tape concealer is a hefty $40, while the Sephora concealer is only $19. Maybe it's time to make the switch because one worker said it's a worthy dupe.
Sephora All Day Makeup Setting Spray
The Charlotte Tilbury setting spray sells for $40, and the Sephora one is $17. Apparently, the cheaper one will get the job done, but only a long night out will prove which is the winner.