6 Cheap Dupes From Shoppers Drug Mart That Are More Satisfying Than The Name Brand Ones
Same bang for less buck.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Hot take, Ontarians should be able to buy snacks without getting the money sweats.
Unfortunately, the province's rising cost of living recently forced me to double the $15 I typically dedicate to snacks on my grocery bills, and it was a gut punch to my savings.
To combat this, I've started utilizing my local Shoppers Drug Mart. Why? Because the store's close ties to the brand President's Choice (PC) allow it to offer incredible deals on knock-off snacks—And the dupes are actually pretty tasty.
Jalapeño Popper Chips
A bag of Jalapeño Popper chips
I love jalapeño chips. So much so, that I don't even care when the sensation they bring to my mouth transforms into an all-out war in my stomach. That's why I was pumped to see these babies going for $2.29 instead of the $3.99 I would've had to pay for Lay's Cheddar Jalapeño chips. Both are delicious, but in the age of inflation, my eyes are fixed solely on the price tag.
Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Chocolate Hazelnut Spread next to Nutella
I never thought I'd give up on Nutella, but hard times have my eyes fixed on anything that sells for cheaper than the norm, especially when I can barely tell the difference.
When regularly priced, both these items are still expensive, $8.99 to $8.49. However, I've noticed that my local Shoppers always knock their PC brands down to some reasonable rates when things go on sale.
Same delicious hazelnut taste for a dollar less? I'm in.
The Decadent Chocolate Chip Cookie
The Decadent Chocolate Chip Cookie
This one's a no-brainer. Every kid I hung out with had these satisfying snacks in their cupboards when I was growing up, and for good reason — They slap.
As an adult, I just like the fact that they cost less than Chips Ahoy! $3.99 for cookies beats $4.29 any day of the week.
White Cheddar Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese Dinner
White Cheddar Deluxe Macaroni & Cheese Dinner
Call me a traitor, but I've always preferred PC's white cheddar macaroni to Kraft Dinner. It just tastes better. Add in the fact that the former is also cheaper, $2.39 to $2.99 and you've got a match made in heaven folks.
Dark Chocolate Almond Butter
Dark Chocolate Almond Butter
Are eating these healthier than stuffing your face full of bite-size Mars bars for $10.49? I mean, probably a little. But, that's not what drew me to them. I just would rather keep my chocolate craving at bay for $6.29.
Sweet & Salty
A box of Sweet & Salty bars
Eating a Nature Valley bar always brings me right back to elementary school, but as an adult who pays bills, I'm going with PC's Sweet and Salty. They cost a dollar less, $4.29 compared to $5.29 and the satisfaction of ringing up a less grim total at the self-checkout is my only grocery shopping goal these days.
Hopefully, this list of dupe snacks will help save you some money during your next run to the grocery store, and get you out any name brand rut you may be stuck in.