Shoppers Drug Mart Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Ontario & You Could Make Up To $100K A Year

Shoppers Drug Mart is hiring across Ontario right now, and believe it or not many of the positions offer impressive salaries.

The pharmacy chain is seeking candidates for several roles, ranging from pharmacist to director, and according to Indeed, annual pay scales reach upwards of $100,000.

In addition to their attractive salaries, these positions offer flexible schedules and room for growth, making them ideal career options.

Staff Pharmacist

Salary: $110,000 a year

Location: Peterborough

Who Should Apply: Requirements include having a valid provincial license to practice.

Candidates should also be independent thinkers as this role involves delegating tasks while providing guidance and coaching to pharmacy colleagues.

Apply Here

Pharmacy Manager

Salary: $45 to $55 an hour

Location: Cambridge

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a track record of driving and expanding businesses, leading by example, and supporting enterprise programs.

The candidate should be able to prioritize activities in response to changing initiatives quickly and have a valid provincial license to practice.

Apply Here

Senior Program Manger

Salary: approximately $106,510 per year

Location: Mississauga

Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate should possess a university degree in business or healthcare and have 5 to 7 years of relevant work experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Apply Here

Pharmacist

Salary: $45 to $50 an hour

Location: Newmarket

Who Should Apply: To be considered for the position, applicants must hold a valid pharmacist license in Ontario and be available to work on weekends.

Apply Here

Senior Director, Strategy and Planning

Salary: approximately $130,024 per year

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: Candidates are expected to have a university degree in business, pharmacy, or a related field and 7 to 10 years of experience in strategy-related positions.

Apply Here

Manager, Healthcare Strategy and Business Development

Salary: approximately $106,510 per year

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: The position requires a university degree in business, economics or a similar field and 3 to 5 years of experience in strategy or business development.

Apply Here

Director, Patient Safety and Compliance

Salary: approximately $130,024 per year

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate should have over 10 years of experience in pharmacy practice and hold a valid license as a pharmacist in good standing with the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP).

Applicants will also need 3 or more years of experience managing pharmacy incidents.

Apply Here

