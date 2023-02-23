Shoppers Drug Mart Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Ontario & You Could Make Up To $100K A Year
It's time to make some real dough! 💰💰💰
Shoppers Drug Mart is hiring across Ontario right now, and believe it or not many of the positions offer impressive salaries.
The pharmacy chain is seeking candidates for several roles, ranging from pharmacist to director, and according to Indeed, annual pay scales reach upwards of $100,000.
In addition to their attractive salaries, these positions offer flexible schedules and room for growth, making them ideal career options.
If your goal is to make six figures someday, be sure to check out the list below!
Staff Pharmacist
Salary: $110,000 a year
Location: Peterborough
Who Should Apply: Requirements include having a valid provincial license to practice.
Candidates should also be independent thinkers as this role involves delegating tasks while providing guidance and coaching to pharmacy colleagues.
Pharmacy Manager
Salary: $45 to $55 an hour
Location: Cambridge
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a track record of driving and expanding businesses, leading by example, and supporting enterprise programs.
The candidate should be able to prioritize activities in response to changing initiatives quickly and have a valid provincial license to practice.
Senior Program Manger
Salary: approximately $106,510 per year
Location: Mississauga
Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate should possess a university degree in business or healthcare and have 5 to 7 years of relevant work experience in the pharmaceutical industry.
Pharmacist
Salary: $45 to $50 an hour
Location: Newmarket
Who Should Apply: To be considered for the position, applicants must hold a valid pharmacist license in Ontario and be available to work on weekends.
Senior Director, Strategy and Planning
Salary: approximately $130,024 per year
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: Candidates are expected to have a university degree in business, pharmacy, or a related field and 7 to 10 years of experience in strategy-related positions.
Manager, Healthcare Strategy and Business Development
Salary: approximately $106,510 per year
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: The position requires a university degree in business, economics or a similar field and 3 to 5 years of experience in strategy or business development.
Director, Patient Safety and Compliance
Salary: approximately $130,024 per year
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate should have over 10 years of experience in pharmacy practice and hold a valid license as a pharmacist in good standing with the Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP).
Applicants will also need 3 or more years of experience managing pharmacy incidents.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.