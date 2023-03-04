Costco Is Giving Customers Gift Cards Just For Shopping & You Can Use Them In-Store Or Online
This gift card deal isn't limited to just one per Costco membership. 🤑
If you're a Costco shopper, the wholesale retailer is giving away gift cards and you can use them in-store or online.
There's a promotion going on right that gets you a Costco Shop Card when you buy certain products at the warehouse or with the online store.
Here's how the deal works so you can get in on it and get gift cards to save some money.
First, you need to spend $100 on Proctor & Gamble products in-store or online with Costco Canada until April 2, 2023.
It doesn't have to be on just one purchase though. You can combine multiple receipts to reach $100 so you get the gift card.
After you've spent $100 buying those products, you have to submit a copy of your receipts or shipping confirmations online before May 1, 2023.
Then, you'll get a $25 digital Costco Shop Card sent to you through email that's redeemable both in-store and online.
There's a limit of two per Costco membership which means you can actually get a couple of gift cards just for shopping online or at warehouses.
Some of the Proctor & Gamble brands that are included in this deal are Bounty, Charmin, Bounce, Cascade, Dawn, Tide, Gain, Downy, Swiffer, Mr. Clean, Vicks, Old Spice, Pantene, Olay, Oral-B and Crest.
Those products at Costco are paper towels, dishwasher detergent pods, dryer sheets, laundry detergent, air fresheners, razors, shampoos, moisturizers, toothbrushes, probiotic gummies and more.
If you're looking for other ways to save some cash, there are a bunch of Costco hacks from TikTok that can save you money when shopping in-store.
Those hacks include choosing dupes over name-brand products, understanding sale cycles and buying certain products in bulk.