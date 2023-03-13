A 'Korean Costco' Has Opened In The GTA & You Can Satisfy All Your Cravings At Low Prices
"$24 for 24 banana milk!"
Attention, shoppers of the GTA! A new warehouse-type discount store has just opened its doors, and it's not your average shopping experience.
Say hello to KFT Wholesale Cash & Carry (KCC), or "Korean Costco" as it's being called on social media, where you can get your hands on over 2,000 Korean groceries at prices that won't break the bank.
KCC opened its doors in Vaughan on February 22, and its current grand opening deal includes its first 1,000 customers getting free memberships.
The Korean grocery store operates on similar principles to Costco warehouse stores found across Canada, with products sold in bulk at cheaper rates, memberships for customers, and a variety of products.
But, with major Korean brands and trend products, refrigerated and frozen goodies, and even homeware, KCC is a totally unique shopping destination in the GTA.
An Ontario-based TikToker Gloria, @glorialuk, recently checked out KCC after its grand opening and received a free BTS butter bag during her visit.
"$24 for 24 banana milk 🤯," she wrote in the caption of her viral video, which has been watched over 200,000 times so far.
While there are many Korean grocery stores in the GTA, KCC says that what makes it unique is that "if you purchase [products] in boxes, bulk, or bundles, you can purchase them at an exceptional price."
According to KCC's website, they partner with small businesses that handle Korean food and restaurants in Canada. They are also partnered with Korea Food Trading, which claims to be Canada's largest Korean distributor.
They offer a lineup from Korean products to products from local Canadian companies, so you can feel good about supporting your local community while snagging some sweet deals.
Their grand-opening deals will continue until March 31, and new customers can score free reusable bags, hand sanitizer and an opportunity to enter a lucky draw to win prizes.
They also have special discounts and deals for several of their products until the end of the month. More information can be found here.
KFT Wholesale Cash & Carry (KCC)
Membership Rate: Regular customers have the option to select between Gold and Platinum memberships, with a fee of $20 or $50, respectively.
Address: 8500 Keele St South Building, Vaughan
Why You Need To Go: Your one-stop shop for a wide variety of Korean groceries at affordable prices.