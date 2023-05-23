I Checked Out The New Sukoshi Mart At Eaton Centre & I Was In Skin Care Heaven (PHOTOS)
The much-awaited third Sukoshi Mart has opened its doors in the bustling downtown core of the Toronto Eaton Centre, marking its presence with an expansive selection of Korean skincare products that have captivated beauty enthusiasts across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
With existing locations at Scarborough Town Centre and Square One in Mississauga, this new branch caters to the city's growing demand for skincare essentials.
The grand opening on Saturday, May 20, witnessed an overwhelming response as eager shoppers formed lengthy queues throughout the day. Intrigued by the buzz, I visited the store on Tuesday and was fortunate enough to receive a personal tour from the store manager, Nancy Young.
Lip tint at Sukoshi Mart. Right: Beauty of Joseon serum. Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
It was a huge store and had an impressive inventory that showcased an extensive range of sought-after Korean skincare brands.
Stepping inside, the shelves beckoned with coveted names like Beauty of Joseon and COSRX, housing a wide array of face masks, serums, creams, balms, and sunscreens.
Skin care products a Sukoshi Mart. Right: COSRX essense. Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
It was cool to see the skincare divided by brand but also by what's trending and cult faves, and I recognized many skin care products that blew up on TikTok, and I had bookmarked for myself.
The makeup section also boasts notable Asian brands, inviting customers to explore and experiment with an abundance of testers. Knowledgeable attendants were on hand, offering recommendations and guidance.
Makeup products a Sukoshi Mart. Right: Lip Tint by Ink.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
However, what truly piqued my curiosity were the unexpected sections beyond makeup and skincare. The food and snacks area took me on a nostalgic journey reminiscent of my time spent in Asia.
From seven delightful Kit Kat flavours, including the ever-popular green tea variant, to charming Hello Kitty breath mints and indulgent royal milk tea sashes, the shelves overflowed with delicacies that transported me back to cherished memories.
Snacks at Sukoshi Mart. Right: Green tea KitKat.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
Moreover, Sukoshi Mart dedicated a corner to K-pop enthusiasts, featuring vibrant posters, illuminated portable microphones perfect for karaoke, and an array of merchandise that catered to the fandom's deepest desires.
K-Pop Corner at Sukoshi Mart.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
A delightful surprise awaited in the kitchenware section, with an assortment of cute bowls, plates, and kettles that were incredibly charming and would make great presents for friends.
Mugs at Sukoshi Mart. Right: Tea kettle at Sukoshi Mart.Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
The mugs, in particular, stood out as irresistibly cute collectibles.
There were also a lot of cool deals going on at the store. For every five sheet masks and five pairs of socks, one comes free. Young told Narcity that more deals can be expected in the coming weeks, and customers can keep an eye out on the store's Instagram page.
There is a K-pop-themed photo booth in the store that isn't open to the public yet, but Young said that it is expected to launch later this week.