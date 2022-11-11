8 Things That Are So Much More Expensive When You're Single In Canada
Are we being punished for being partnerless? 😭
When moving to Canada from Dubai, I was prepared for a lot of changes, from the weather to the tax system.
But one of the things that quickly took me by surprise was just how much more expensive the country can be. And that's even more so if you happen to be single in Canada.
That's because a lot of things here in Canada, from the cost of rent to the price groceries just seem, well, designed to be shared.
So, if you decide to move by yourself, it feels like you're pretty much fresh out of luck!
Here are just a few things that definitely feel more expensive in Canada if you happen to be single:
Rent
Probably the biggest expense on this list.
Of course, the cost of rent differs vastly depending on where you settle in Canada, but if it's in one of the major cities, consider saying goodbye to your savings if you're single.
If you're wondering why, it's because rent in many big cities is simply not designed for a single salary.
According to the TRREB, between July and October of this year, the average rate of a one-bedroom condo in Toronto was $2,481.
While that's not too bad split between two people, it's not feasible for most single-income individuals.
To put this into context, a recent report suggests that the average Toronto resident is paying 118% of their earnings in rent.
The only way a single person can really pay rent (and have any money left over each month) would be to find a roommate.
But, even then, if you want your own room and washroom, you're still looking at a higher margin than splitting a one-bedroom apartment with a significant other.
It seems I'm not the only one noticing this either. The internet is brimming with funny tweets about being in a relationship just for rent money.
Is this the answer, Canada?
Groceries
The cost of groceries in Canada has been rising at the fastest pace in over 40 years.
It's so bad that the feds have seriously started looking into what they're calling "greedflation," with the Competition Bureau now investigating the grocery store industry in Canada.
So, with everything said and done, those food bills are not to be taken lightly.
However, groceries are just one of those things that work out so much cheaper when you are sharing them with someone.
This is doubly the case because the best kind of grocery deals are the ones where you buy in bulk, like at your local Costco, and that's next to impossible when you're buying just for one.
Eating out
If you feel like groceries and home cooking might be getting too expensive, then don't even look at takeout menus!
Portion sizes in Canada really are quite huge compared to where I've lived before, which is actually a great thing. And, it means many of the dishes here easily cover two meals for me.
However, I can't help but think that it must be cheaper if takeouts and meals out could be shared between two people, even if its just so the delivery or drinks costs can be shared.
Pets
I have several friends who would love to get a pet, but are putting it off until they find a significant other.
And that's because, well, furry friends don't exactly come cheap.
Moreover, they need space to move around and, in this economy, that's only happening if you're coupled up (or earning a comfy six-figure salary) in a space that's big enough to share.
But then how are you supposed to get those cute pet pictures for your dating profile? It's a vicious circle, it really is.
Hotel stays and car rentals
If you're ever planning a quick getaway to discover another province, there's more to consider if you're single.
I happen to know single friends who are planning a stay in Vancouver but have to do it as a group, simply to split those Airbnb costs (hey, Vancouver isn't cheap).
And, if you're planning to drive there, between fuel charges and the insurance cost, you know it's easier if you're splitting it with another person.
Subscriptions
Possibly the smallest point on the list, but my personal pet peeve.
Even monthly streaming services are more expensive when you're single.
Case in point, Netflix's Standard plan offers better video quality and resolution and is designed for two supported devices at a price of $16.49.
It's not too bad when compared to what singles have to pay for the basic plan for one person, priced at $9.99. Hey, it's sometimes the little things too, okay?
Luckily, Netflix did just launch a much cheaper Basic with Ads plan. Singles everywhere thank you for your service, Netflix.
Mortgage
While this doesn't necessarily get more expensive, a lot of friends have pointed out it's often harder to be a homeowner in Canada when you're single.
With apartments and houses priced at close to $1 million in so many big cities, it's easier to get a mortgage in a two-income household than a single-income household, even if you make a comfortable earning on your own.
Taxes
And finally, living as a married or common-law couple can also affect the amount of federal tax that you pay.
A very basic example would be spousal tax credit, where you're eligible for a non-refundable tax credit if your spouse or common-law partner has a lower income.
So, even though you don't file taxes jointly in Canada, it's worth looking into tax benefits you get if you're married.
Anything else I'm missing from the list, fellow singles?
